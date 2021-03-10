Menu
Bobby Wayne Talbard
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Barker Funeral Home
2025 North Main Street
Danville, VA
Bobby Wayne Talbard

December 27, 1945 - March 8, 2021

Bobby Wayne Talbard Sr., age 75, of Danville, Va., went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, March 8, 2021 at his residence.

He was born on December 27, 1945 in Pittsylvania Co., Va. to the late Thomas Arthur Talbard and Thelma Lucille Talbard.

Before his retirement, Mr. Talbard was a superintendent with Osborne Construction of Eden, N.C., and he was a member of Temple Baptist Church. He served his country in the United States Army.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Joy Hendley Talbard; son, Bobby Wayne Talbard Jr. and his wife, Sarah, of Blairs, Va.; grandchildren, Johnthan Talbard, Jordan Talbard, and Carrie Ann Talbard; and siblings, Thomas Arthur Talbard Jr., Steve Talbard, Brenda Griffin, Darlene Zamora, and Donald Talbard.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Talbard was predeceased by his siblings, Michael Talbard, Sharon Spain, and Glen Talbard.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021 at Temple Baptist Church with the Rev. Joe Bryant officiating. Visitation will be held from 12:45 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow in Highland Burial Park.

Due to the Covid-19 guidelines, attendees are asked to practice social distancing and wear a mask.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that donation be made to Temple Baptist Church, 1325 Kentuck Rd, Danville, VA 24540.

Barker Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Talbard family.

Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com.

Barker Funeral Home, Inc.

2025 North Main Street


Published by Danville and Rockingham County from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Visitation
12:45p.m. - 1:45p.m.
Temple Baptist Church
1325 Kentuck Road, Danville, VA
Mar
12
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Temple Baptist Church
1325 Kentuck Road, Danville, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry to hear of Bobby passing. Bobby and I were in the Army in Germany. I left in Nov of 65 and bobby in 66. Bobby gave me his phone number and I put it in my wallet. It stayed there in til 1981, when I moved Danville, when I called his number. Bowas a good friend.
Jerry Dowdy
September 29, 2021
I´m sorry for your loss. I worked with Bobby at Osborne. He was always very nice to everyone. Praying for all.
Tracy Williams
March 11, 2021
So sad to hear of Bobby´s passing, Earth´s lose is Heaven´s gain, Hope he & Daddy (Willard Dawson) have a Great time fishing & finally catch the one that got away. Praying for God´s Peace and Love to comfort Joy, Family, & all who knew Bobby. He was a good man, A Christian Man, he will be missed.
Susan (Dawson) Burns
March 10, 2021
