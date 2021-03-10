Bobby Wayne Talbard
December 27, 1945 - March 8, 2021
Bobby Wayne Talbard Sr., age 75, of Danville, Va., went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, March 8, 2021 at his residence.
He was born on December 27, 1945 in Pittsylvania Co., Va. to the late Thomas Arthur Talbard and Thelma Lucille Talbard.
Before his retirement, Mr. Talbard was a superintendent with Osborne Construction of Eden, N.C., and he was a member of Temple Baptist Church. He served his country in the United States Army.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Joy Hendley Talbard; son, Bobby Wayne Talbard Jr. and his wife, Sarah, of Blairs, Va.; grandchildren, Johnthan Talbard, Jordan Talbard, and Carrie Ann Talbard; and siblings, Thomas Arthur Talbard Jr., Steve Talbard, Brenda Griffin, Darlene Zamora, and Donald Talbard.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Talbard was predeceased by his siblings, Michael Talbard, Sharon Spain, and Glen Talbard.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021 at Temple Baptist Church with the Rev. Joe Bryant officiating. Visitation will be held from 12:45 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow in Highland Burial Park.
Due to the Covid-19 guidelines, attendees are asked to practice social distancing and wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donation be made to Temple Baptist Church, 1325 Kentuck Rd, Danville, VA 24540.
Barker Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Talbard family.
Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com
, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker,
and www.godanriver.com
.
Barker Funeral Home, Inc.
2025 North Main Street
Published by Danville and Rockingham County from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2021.