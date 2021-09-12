Bonnie Jones
May 22, 1975 - September 9, 2021
Bonnie Nicole Jones, 46, of Cascade, Va. passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She had been in declining health since July 29, 2021.
Bonnie was born on May 22, 1975 in Danville, Va. the daughter of Harold W. Jones Sr. and Sandra Jones Irvin. She was predeceased by her grandparents, Bill and Mary Williams.
Bonnie is survived by her parents, one brother Harold "Chick" Jones Jr. and his wife Mandi Jones, one nephew Trace Adam Jones. Ryan "Mase" Mason Wright filled her heart with love, as much of her time was spent with him. She also leaves behind her faithful four-legged K-9, "Taz".
Bonnie worked for the City of Danville Police Department as a Patrol Officer for the past 17 years and held several law enforcement certifications, such as Firearms Instructor and Field Training Officer. She loved camping and spending time with her family. Bonnie was also an entrepreneur where she had developed and patented a dog safety fence to be used at campsites and other locations.
Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, September 13, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel with the Reverend Brian Edwards officiating. Interment will follow the service in Danville Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:30 until 1:45 p.m. at the funeral home and at other times at the residence of her brother, Harold "Chick" Jones Jr. at 737 Long Circle, Cascade, Va.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Sep. 12, 2021.