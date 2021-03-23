Brandon Carroll Crumpton
July 4, 1989 - March 21, 2021
Mr. Brandon Carroll Crumpton, age 31, of Danville, Va., passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at his residence.
Mr. Crumpton was born on July 4, 1989, in Danville, Va., to Eddie Crumpton and Mary Elizabeth Rigney Crumpton. He lived his life in Danville where he was a graduate of George Washington High School, class of 2007.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Crumpton is survived by his daughter, Sophia Grace Crumpton; and aunts, Linda Easley and Hillie Robertson. Also surviving are numerous aunts, uncles and relatives.
Mr. Crumpton was predeceased by his aunts, Lou Anne Crumpton Jordan, Genell Rigney Wyatt, Geneva Rigney Jones; uncle, Clayton Rigney; and grandparents, Ed and Nannie Lou Crumpton and James and Inez Rigney.
Graveside services will be conducted on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Mt. View Cemetery with the Reverend Barry Crumpton officiating. At other times, the family will receive friends at his father, Eddie's residence, 524 Cedarbrook Dr. Danville, Va.
Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Crumpton family.
