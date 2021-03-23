Menu
Brandon Carroll Crumpton
1989 - 2021
BORN
1989
DIED
2021
ABOUT
George Washington High School
FUNERAL HOME
Swicegood Funeral Home
564 West Main Street
Danville, VA
Brandon Carroll Crumpton

July 4, 1989 - March 21, 2021

Mr. Brandon Carroll Crumpton, age 31, of Danville, Va., passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at his residence.

Mr. Crumpton was born on July 4, 1989, in Danville, Va., to Eddie Crumpton and Mary Elizabeth Rigney Crumpton. He lived his life in Danville where he was a graduate of George Washington High School, class of 2007.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Crumpton is survived by his daughter, Sophia Grace Crumpton; and aunts, Linda Easley and Hillie Robertson. Also surviving are numerous aunts, uncles and relatives.

Mr. Crumpton was predeceased by his aunts, Lou Anne Crumpton Jordan, Genell Rigney Wyatt, Geneva Rigney Jones; uncle, Clayton Rigney; and grandparents, Ed and Nannie Lou Crumpton and James and Inez Rigney.

Graveside services will be conducted on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Mt. View Cemetery with the Reverend Barry Crumpton officiating. At other times, the family will receive friends at his father, Eddie's residence, 524 Cedarbrook Dr. Danville, Va.

Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Crumpton family.

Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com.

Swicegood Funeral Home

564 West Main Street, Danville, VA 24541

Published by Danville and Rockingham County from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Mt. View Cemetery
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Eddie I just talked with Linda. My heart is broken for the both of you. I know you have suffered an unbearable loss. I will continue to pray for Gods peace for both of you. If either of you would like to have someone to talk with anytime, night or day I am here for you both. She has my number.
Eva Willis
April 4, 2021
Dearest Eddie & Linda, Our hearts are so saddened by Brandon's passing. Try to keep the fond memories of him close to your heart. Not only will it keep his memory alive but will help you during this difficult time. Please know we are sending uplifting & supportive thoughts your way from the entire extended family in Raleigh. We love you both so much! Sylvia Carter Herbert, Mona, Michelle & Melissa
Melissa Simpson
March 25, 2021
So sorry for your loss Our prayers go out to each of you.
Jr and Edith Herndon
March 24, 2021
So sorry for your loss. You are in my prayers
Mickey Rivers
March 24, 2021
My prayers and love go out to you. I pray that God will send comfort and peace to you.
Jan Wiley
March 23, 2021
My sincere thoughts and prayers are with you during this very difficult time. MAY GODS PEACE AND COMFORT SURROUND EACH FAMILY MEMBER
Steve martin
March 23, 2021
All in my prayers..so very sorry for your loss..
Donald Dockery
March 23, 2021
Prayers for healing in this time of loss and grief.
Tommy Fleming
March 23, 2021
