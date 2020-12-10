Menu
Danville and Rockingham County
Brantley Stowe Holley
1922 - 2020
BORN
1922
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes - Westover Chapel
5858 Riverside Drive
Danville, VA
Brantley Stowe Holley

July 26, 1922 - December 8, 2020

Brantley Stowe Holley, 98, of Dry Fork, Va., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Roman Eagle Rehabilitation and Health Care after being in declining health for several years.

Mrs. Holley was born on July 26, 1922 in Pittsylvania County, daughter of the late Joel Waller Stowe and Jeanette Davis Stowe. She was a member of Emmanuel Pentecostal Holiness Church.

On May 9, 1949, she married Charles Henry Holley who died on January 17, 2019.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her siblings, George Stowe, Everett Stowe, Jeff Stowe, Ezra Stowe, Laila S. Holley, Mary Stegall and Lorraine Stowe.

Survivors include her daughters, Margaret H. Layne (Ronald) and Jane M. Holley; brothers, Charlie Stowe and Robert Stowe; and sister, Jeanette Stowe.

A graveside service will be conducted on Friday, December 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Danville Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Gerald Kelly officiating.

The family request that memorial donations be made to the Women's Ministries c/o Nancy Meadows at 3657 Dry Fork Rd, Dry Fork, VA 24549.

Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is respectfully serving the Holley family.

Online Condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Danville Memorial Gardens
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes - Westover Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
