Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Danville and Rockingham County
Danville and Rockingham County Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Brenda Richardson Hammack
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Scott Funeral Home & Cremation Services
147 South Main Street
Chatham, VA
Brenda Richardson Hammack

Brenda A. Richardson Hammack, 73 of Chatham, Va. passed away Thursday, October 7, 2021. She was born April 24, 1948 in Danville, Va. to the late John Oakley Richardson and Virginia Rigney Richardson. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Elaine Neal.

Brenda is survived by her sister, Patty J. Brumfield; brothers, Richard Richardson, Danny O, Richardson, and Ronald W. Richardson. Brenda will be remembered as a very kind and loving person. She will be missed by all those who knew her.

There will be a private service held at a later date.

Norris-Scott Funeral Services is serving the family, [email protected]

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Oct. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Scott Funeral Home & Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Scott Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
So sorry to hear this. Brenda was a sweet and loving person. She came v and visit several times when I moved. Fly high my friend until we meet again
Kay East
Friend
October 12, 2021
Brenda was a very happy/friendly person. Prayers going out to her family. She will be missed.
judy shelton francis
Friend
October 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results