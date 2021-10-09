Brenda Richardson Hammack
Brenda A. Richardson Hammack, 73 of Chatham, Va. passed away Thursday, October 7, 2021. She was born April 24, 1948 in Danville, Va. to the late John Oakley Richardson and Virginia Rigney Richardson. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Elaine Neal.
Brenda is survived by her sister, Patty J. Brumfield; brothers, Richard Richardson, Danny O, Richardson, and Ronald W. Richardson. Brenda will be remembered as a very kind and loving person. She will be missed by all those who knew her.
There will be a private service held at a later date.
Norris-Scott Funeral Services is serving the family, [email protected]
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Oct. 9, 2021.