Dear Tim and family; My heart is just broken for you and your family for the loss of your dear soulmate, Brenda, your children's mom and your grandchildren's loss of their Grandma. The love she had for her family was very evident and yours for her was too! I have known Brenda since elementary school and she has always been so sweet, kind and giving. I pray The Lord will wrap his tender loving arms around you all and give you the strength you need to endure the coming days, weeks and months ahead. God bless you all. Much love Brenda. I know where you are, No more pain and sorrow. Just bask in the Love and Light of The Lord.

Billie Carter Wyatt School September 8, 2021