Brenda Frances Payne Haraway
Brenda Frances Payne Haraway, 68, of 234 April Ln, Danville, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 5, 2021, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Mrs. Haraway was born in Danville, Va., on December 15, 1952, a daughter of the late John Thomas Payne and the late Frances O'dell Payne. She lived most of her life in the Danville area where she worked as a nurse for Internal Medicine Associates until her retirement. She was a member of Schoolfield Church of the Brethren where she served as church secretary and as president of the women's fellowship. In her spare time, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and traveling to Tennessee and Myrtle Beach.
On July 16, 1977, she married Tim Haraway, who survives of the residence.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Kim Farrar (Jay); a son, T.J. Haraway (Courtney); two grandchildren, Brianna Farrar and Andrew Farrar; three brothers, Jimmie Payne (Joyce), Ricky Payne, and Timmy Payne; and a sister, Pam Bradley (Dave).
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel with the Reverend Richard Berkley officiating. Interment will follow the service in Danville Memorial Gardens. The family will be receiving friends at the residence.
The family would like to thank the staff of Cone Health and the Danville-Pittsylvania Cancer Association.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Danville-Pittsylvania Cancer Association, 223 Riverview Dr, Suite J, Danville, VA, 24541.
