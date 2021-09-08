Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Danville and Rockingham County
Danville and Rockingham County Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Brenda Frances Payne Haraway
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes - Westover Chapel
5858 Riverside Drive
Danville, VA
Brenda Frances Payne Haraway

Brenda Frances Payne Haraway, 68, of 234 April Ln, Danville, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 5, 2021, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Mrs. Haraway was born in Danville, Va., on December 15, 1952, a daughter of the late John Thomas Payne and the late Frances O'dell Payne. She lived most of her life in the Danville area where she worked as a nurse for Internal Medicine Associates until her retirement. She was a member of Schoolfield Church of the Brethren where she served as church secretary and as president of the women's fellowship. In her spare time, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and traveling to Tennessee and Myrtle Beach.

On July 16, 1977, she married Tim Haraway, who survives of the residence.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Kim Farrar (Jay); a son, T.J. Haraway (Courtney); two grandchildren, Brianna Farrar and Andrew Farrar; three brothers, Jimmie Payne (Joyce), Ricky Payne, and Timmy Payne; and a sister, Pam Bradley (Dave).

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel with the Reverend Richard Berkley officiating. Interment will follow the service in Danville Memorial Gardens. The family will be receiving friends at the residence.

The family would like to thank the staff of Cone Health and the Danville-Pittsylvania Cancer Association.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Danville-Pittsylvania Cancer Association, 223 Riverview Dr, Suite J, Danville, VA, 24541.

Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is respectfully serving the Haraway family. Online condolences can be made at www.wrenn-yeatts.com.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Sep. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes - Westover Chapel
5858 Riverside Drive, Danville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes - Westover Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes - Westover Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
I'm very sorry for your loss. She was a very nice person and a old friend.
kelly milam
Friend
September 9, 2021
So sorry to hear about Brenda passing. I had the honor to work with her many years ago.
Sandra Wilson
September 9, 2021
Dear Tim So sorry to hear of Brenda´s passing I know she will be missed Take care,Pam
Pam and Jim Houser
September 8, 2021
So sorry to hear of Brenda passing away! She was a great nurse and a caring childhood friend. Will remember her always in my heart!
Debra Edwards Coke
September 8, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. I moved away from Danville this past March so I didn´t know that Brenda had been sick. We were high school best buddies! She was the sweetest person I have ever known. Always looking out for somebody else with that shy smile on her face. The last time we ran into each other she was taking care of her dad and we planned to get together for lunch but it didn´t happen to my regret.
Kitty Adkins
School
September 8, 2021
Dear Tim and family; My heart is just broken for you and your family for the loss of your dear soulmate, Brenda, your children's mom and your grandchildren's loss of their Grandma. The love she had for her family was very evident and yours for her was too! I have known Brenda since elementary school and she has always been so sweet, kind and giving. I pray The Lord will wrap his tender loving arms around you all and give you the strength you need to endure the coming days, weeks and months ahead. God bless you all. Much love Brenda. I know where you are, No more pain and sorrow. Just bask in the Love and Light of The Lord.
Billie Carter Wyatt
School
September 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results