Brenda "Bunny" Loftis
FUNERAL HOME
Swicegood Funeral Home
564 West Main Street
Danville, VA
Brenda "Bunny" Loftis

November 27, 1943 - May 31, 2021

Brenda "Bunny" Marshall Loftis, age 77, of Danville, Va., passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021, at her residence.

Mrs. Loftis was born on November 27, 1943, a daughter of the late Willie Randolph Marshall and Mary Adkins Marshall. She lived most of her life in Danville where she was employed with Lowes until her retirement. Mrs. Loftis was married to Gilbert Loftis who preceded her in death. She was of the Baptist faith.

Mrs. Loftis is survived by her son, Greg Saunders (Jackie); grandchildren, Randy Saunders, David Saunders, Zachary Saunders, Tiffany Saunders, Jonathan Saunders; siblings, Barry Marshall, Shelby Jones and Ray Marshall.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her son, Chuck Saunders.

Graveside services will be conducted on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Highland Burial Park with the Reverend Joey Bray officiating. The family will receive friends after the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, North Carolina 27030.

Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Loftis family.

Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
3
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Highland Burial Park
North Main Street, Danville, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
We worked together at Lowe´s for 15 years. Bunny was a great great person. I´m so sorry to see this. Prayers for everyone
Matt Hunt
Work
June 4, 2021
So sorry for your loss . She was a blessing to all that knew her !
Larry H Williams
Friend
June 2, 2021
