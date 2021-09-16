Ms. Brenda Watlington Miller



August 5, 1947 - August 28, 2021



Brenda Miller of Myrtle Beach, S.C. went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 28, 2021. Brenda was born in Danville, Va. on August 5, 1947 to the late Jesse Brooks Watlington and Myrtle Hall Watlington. She was predeceased by her beloved Grandmother, Sallie Graves Hall. She is survived by her siblings, Rebecca Landes, Connie Warren (Don), Jesse Mark Watlington, and Paula Creed. She also leaves behind her beloved nieces, nephews, and foster sons.



Brenda graduated from James Madison University with a BS in psychology and sociology with concentration in social work. She also attended Virginia Commonwealth University for furthering her career in social work. Brenda dedicated her life to helping children and families. She was of the Methodist faith. She enjoyed collecting art, cooking, traveling, animals, and spending time with her family.



Join us in the celebration of life at 2 p.m. this Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Whitmell United Methodist Church with the Reverend Wayne Moore officiating. The family will receive friends and family one hour prior to the service. Interment will be private at the Elliott Family Cemetery.



Myrtle Beach Funeral Home Inc



4505 HWY 17 Bypass South



Published by Danville and Rockingham County from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2021.