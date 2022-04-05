Brenda Hazelwood Stevens
May 27, 1945 - March 31, 2022
Mrs. Brenda Faye Hazelwood Stevens, age 76, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 31, 2022, while surrounded by her family.
She was born on May 27, 1945, to Frances and Hubert Hazelwood in Danville, Virginia, where she lived most of her life. Brenda married George Stevens on November 17, 1961, and enjoyed a 60 year marriage blessed with two children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Brenda was a devout Christian and a member of First Pentecostal Holiness Church on North Main Street. George and Brenda owned a diesel mechanic shop, Stevens Diesel, where Brenda worked as a secretary until 1988 when she retired to help care for her grandchildren.
In 2001, she moved to Florida for twelve years to enjoy some of her favorite things: her family, warm weather, the beach, and Disney World. She spent her final years between Virginia and Florida where she was able to spend time at home and with loved ones.
Brenda was a devoted, strong woman of faith who was adored by her family. She was a wonderful cook and homemaker with such a loving heart. Brenda leaves to cherish her memories husband, George Stevens; brother, Danny Hazelwood (Phyllis); son, Tod Stevens; daughter, Rhonda Stevens; granddaughters, Brandi Ullrich (Jason) and Courtney Campione (Christopher); and great-grandson, Christopher Campione Jr.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Arbor Baptist Church Cemetery, with Rev. Myron Bruce officiating. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Barker Funeral Home.
