Bruce Howland Williams Sr.January 10, 1928 - March 24, 2021Bruce H. Williams Sr., 93 of Danville, Va., passed away on March 24, 2021. He was born on January 10, 1928, in Pittsburg, Pa., to the late Teel and Helen Williams.Bruce was a member of Shining Light Baptist Church. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during World War II, while being stationed in Italy. While making his home in Danville he worked and retired from Corning Glass Company. After his retirement he found great pleasure and satisfaction working at the YMCA, where he was a Swim Instructor and Lifeguard. Through his time at the YMCA, he made many lifelong friends and also met his wife, Frances.Mr. Williams is survived by his daughter, Allison Williams Ahrens; son, Bruce Williams Jr.; stepdaughters, Janet Simpson Ratliff (Phil) and Cynthia Simpson; stepson, Michael Simpson; and several grandchildren.In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Frances Hudgins Williams, and sister, Sheila Davis.A memorial service will be held at a later date.Norris Funeral Services, West End Chapel is serving the Williams family.