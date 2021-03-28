Menu
Bruce Howland Williams Sr.
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - West End Chapel
511 Church Avenue
Danville, VA
Bruce Howland Williams Sr.

January 10, 1928 - March 24, 2021

Bruce H. Williams Sr., 93 of Danville, Va., passed away on March 24, 2021. He was born on January 10, 1928, in Pittsburg, Pa., to the late Teel and Helen Williams.

Bruce was a member of Shining Light Baptist Church. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during World War II, while being stationed in Italy. While making his home in Danville he worked and retired from Corning Glass Company. After his retirement he found great pleasure and satisfaction working at the YMCA, where he was a Swim Instructor and Lifeguard. Through his time at the YMCA, he made many lifelong friends and also met his wife, Frances.

Mr. Williams is survived by his daughter, Allison Williams Ahrens; son, Bruce Williams Jr.; stepdaughters, Janet Simpson Ratliff (Phil) and Cynthia Simpson; stepson, Michael Simpson; and several grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Frances Hudgins Williams, and sister, Sheila Davis.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Norris Funeral Services, West End Chapel is serving the Williams family.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Mar. 28, 2021.
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - West End Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our hearts go out for the loved ones of Brother Bruce. I had the privilege and honor to be his Pastor for many years and our whole family was so close to Brother Bruce. He was a special man with special ways. Pastor Hylton Lawrence
Nathaniel Lawrence
March 28, 2021
