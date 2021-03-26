Buford Wright
September 23, 1928 - March 23, 2021
Buford C. Wright, 92, of Danville, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, after a brief decline in health.
Buford was born in Rocky Mount, Va. on September 23, 1928 a son of the late Jesse Crockett Wright and Martha Crabb Wright.
After graduating from Brosville High School Buford served in the United States Army from 1950 to 1952 and was a veteran of the Korean War. After service he graduated from DTI as a Machinist. He worked for Dan River Mills for 47 years and retired as lead man in the machine shop. Buford was a member of Fairview United Methodist Church for over 80 years serving in various areas, including usher, trustee, Sunday school teacher, and scout leader. Currently he was treasurer of the Henry Hardy Fellowship Class. He enjoyed his vegetable garden, working in the yard, repairing broken items including toys for the children. He also enjoyed sports especially watching his grandsons play baseball.
On September 17, 1955, he married Rosa Pearl Newton Wright, who passed on August 23, 2004 then on June 14, 2009 he married, Dorothy Layne Wright, who survives of the residence.
Survivors also include a daughter, Penny Merricks (Wayne); three sons, Kent Wright (Mary), Garnie Walker, Mike Walker (Suzanne); nine grandchildren; and fourteen great-grandchildren.
He was the last survivor of his generation being predeceased by four sisters, Ruby Pierce, Esther Gregory, Dorothy Elliott, Jewell Yates; four brothers, Frank, Harold, Herman, and Abbott Wright.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 28, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the graveside at Danville Memorial Gardens with the Pastor Tim Rogers and Pastor Stan Wright officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to a local charity of your choice.
Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com
.
Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the Wright family.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Mar. 26, 2021.