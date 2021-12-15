Paul, Kimm, Josh and Eli, our love, thoughts and prayers go out to you and all the family. Our heart breaks for you and rest assured that you are in our daily prayers. I recall the many times Cameron would go to your house to visit Eli and always had a great time with Josh and Caleb as well. We pray God will hold you close in his hands and his love during this difficult time. Know that you have many friends like us to help anyway possible during this time. With much Love, Daryl & Cameron

Daryl Rigney Friend December 15, 2021