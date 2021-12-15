Caleb Wayne Ashworth
Caleb Wayne Ashworth, born on September 7, 1996, passed away unexpectedly on December 9, 2021, at the age of 25. He is survived by his loving parents, Paul and Kimm Ashworth; brothers, Joshua and Eli Ashworth; grandparents, Wayne and Lib Ashworth; aunt, Kim Blanchard and cousin, Jeremy Blanchard of Richmond, Virginia. He is also survived by his uncle, Keith Snead, of Holly Springs, North Carolina; aunt and uncle, Karen and Mike Martin, of Hixon, Tennessee; and cousins, Tennyson Carden of Kennesaw, Georgia and Paige Martin of Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Caleb graduated with honors from Tunstall High School as the school's first Division 1 football recruit. He was a fierce competitor with an unyielding drive and work-ethic from an early age.
Caleb went on to play three years of football at the University of Cincinnati before transferring to the University of Delaware in 2018, where he graduated and finished out his football career.
Loved by many and a friend to all, Caleb was known for his stoic, humble demeanor and gentle, fun-loving spirit.
A private burial will be held on Thursday, December 16, 2021. All are welcome to the public Celebration of Life that will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 2 p.m., at Osborne Baptist Church located on 326 E. Stadium Drive, Eden, North Carolina.
Townes Funeral Home, 215 West Main Street, is serving the Ashworth family. Online condolences can be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 15, 2021.