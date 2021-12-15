Menu
Caleb Wayne Ashworth
1996 - 2021
BORN
1996
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Townes Funeral Home & Crematory
215 West Main Street
Danville, VA
Caleb Wayne Ashworth

Caleb Wayne Ashworth, born on September 7, 1996, passed away unexpectedly on December 9, 2021, at the age of 25. He is survived by his loving parents, Paul and Kimm Ashworth; brothers, Joshua and Eli Ashworth; grandparents, Wayne and Lib Ashworth; aunt, Kim Blanchard and cousin, Jeremy Blanchard of Richmond, Virginia. He is also survived by his uncle, Keith Snead, of Holly Springs, North Carolina; aunt and uncle, Karen and Mike Martin, of Hixon, Tennessee; and cousins, Tennyson Carden of Kennesaw, Georgia and Paige Martin of Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Caleb graduated with honors from Tunstall High School as the school's first Division 1 football recruit. He was a fierce competitor with an unyielding drive and work-ethic from an early age.

Caleb went on to play three years of football at the University of Cincinnati before transferring to the University of Delaware in 2018, where he graduated and finished out his football career.

Loved by many and a friend to all, Caleb was known for his stoic, humble demeanor and gentle, fun-loving spirit.

A private burial will be held on Thursday, December 16, 2021. All are welcome to the public Celebration of Life that will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 2 p.m., at Osborne Baptist Church located on 326 E. Stadium Drive, Eden, North Carolina.

Townes Funeral Home, 215 West Main Street, is serving the Ashworth family. Online condolences can be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Osborne Baptist Church
326 E. Stadium Drive, Eden, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Townes Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Wayne, Lib, Paul and family, I recently heard of your loss and hate that I could not offer a more timely condolence. I know there are no words. But know that my heart breaks for you and that I will be praying for all of you. May God's presence and comfort that is beyond our human understanding be with you, and may the good memories of your beloved son/grandson keep you close to him always. Love you, dear friends.
Barbara Roberts
Friend
January 24, 2022
Mr and Mrs Ashworth, Joshua and Eli, I want to offer my sincere condolences for the loss of your son Caleb. Please know I am here to help in any way I possibly can. After losing my own son, Sean, also a UD student athlete I know the coming days are long and sleep is hard to find. Hold tight to each other, remember all the good of Caleb. God will hold you in the palm of his hands and will lift you up when you need it the most. Warmest regards, Chris Locke
chris locke
December 28, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with your family during this time.
Dan and Michelle East
December 17, 2021
May the peace from God comfort your family. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Bet and Carroll Arnn
Other
December 16, 2021
I´m so very sorry for your loss. My thoughts & prayers go out to your entire family. You have my deepest sympathies.
Andrea Williams Loftis
Other
December 16, 2021
We are praying for your family to feel the awesome power of our Lord's immeasurable comfort and how much He loves you and loved your dear son
Craig and April Fulcher
Friend
December 16, 2021
We are very sorry for loss.
Louise and Tom Early
Friend
December 15, 2021
Paul, Kimm, Joshua & Eli, Wayne , Lib, Kim & Jeremy we can´t imagine what you are all going through but we send our heartfelt sympathy & will be praying for you . You are all so special to us xx
Gordon & Susan Henshaw ,Andrew , Lyndsey & families
Family
December 15, 2021
Paul and the entire Ashworth Family, I was shocked to hear about Caleb's passing. He was so young and full of energy and talent. To quote Abraham Lincoln, "I feel how weak and fruitless must be any words of mine which should attempt to beguile you from the grief of a loss so overwhelming". May the prayers of all grant you some consolation during this difficult time. We should treasure every day that God gives us. Hug your family and keep them close. Mark Oakes
Mark Oakes
Friend
December 15, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with Caleb's family and friends! I'm so sorry for your loss!!!
Donna Myers
December 15, 2021
Paul,Kim,Josh,and Eli, l know this pain feels like someone has reached down and pull your heart out. Never a day goes by I don´t try to understand why i had to loose my son. It has been 9 months since we lost Mike and it hurts everyday. My heart is broken and know we love you all and pray that God will help you make it through this time. Hugs for all of you. Love you
Rachel and Jim Martin
Other
December 15, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this time
Sharon Jones Motley
December 15, 2021
Paul, Kimm, Josh and Eli, We are Thinking of you during this difficult time with our deepest and heartfelt condolences. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Debbie McCormick
December 15, 2021
Paul, Kimm, Josh and Eli, our love, thoughts and prayers go out to you and all the family. Our heart breaks for you and rest assured that you are in our daily prayers. I recall the many times Cameron would go to your house to visit Eli and always had a great time with Josh and Caleb as well. We pray God will hold you close in his hands and his love during this difficult time. Know that you have many friends like us to help anyway possible during this time. With much Love, Daryl & Cameron
Daryl Rigney
Friend
December 15, 2021
Paul and Kimm, You are both amazing and wonderful people as are your sons. I cannot imagine your pain but I can hold you tightly in my thoughts and send you love and light. I know that so many of us will carry the spirit that Caleb brought into the world with us in our hearts as we continue our journeys. Lynnette
Lynnette Lawson
Friend
December 15, 2021
So sorry for your loss. I know your pain all to well as I loss my son and his girlfriend in 2000 both 18 years old. Just know I´m praying for you and your family.
Debra
December 15, 2021
Paul, Kimm, Josh, and Eli, I wish I had the perfect words to bring each of you peace at this very difficult time. My heart truly breaks for all of you. I pray that God will bring you healing and comfort as only He can do, and that you find strength among the countless friends and loved ones who love you all and will stand by your sides every step of the way.
Lynne East
Other
December 14, 2021
