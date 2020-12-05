Callie Lavonia Quick
January 29, 1938 - December 3, 2020
Callie Lavonia Hagood Quick of Danville, Virginia, went to be with her Lord and Savior on December 3, 2020, at the age of 82. She was born on January 29, 1938, to the late Lillian Lowry Hardeman and Hugh Hagood, and was stepdaughter to the late Ernest Hardeman, all of Alpharetta, Georgia. She was predeceased by her brother, Ronald Hagood of Mandeville, La.
Lavonia is survived by her true and loving husband, Carroll Wayne Quick of Danville, Va.; her brother, James Hardeman (Lauren Hardeman) of Delaware; her daughters, Denise Q. Brickley (Steven Brickley) of Corrales, N.M., Debby Quick-Conner (Michael Conner) of Copper Hill, Va., and Cathi Quick of Danville, Va.; grandson, Alex Conner of Arlington, Va.; nieces and nephews, and numerous friends and family.
Lavonia grew up in the Alpharetta and Sandy Springs, Ga. areas. As a teen, she worked with her mother and stepfather in their fresh meats market business in downtown Atlanta. After graduation from North Fulton High School, she moved to Washington D.C., where she met her husband Carroll. Lavonia worked as an administrator for the FBI during J. Edgar Hoover's directorship, responsible for updating and distributing the nation's Most Wanted Fugitives list. She was an 'extra' in the 1959 movie The FBI Story. She also worked on Capitol Hill in the Press office of a U.S. Senator. After Washington D.C., she and her husband lived with their daughters in Oxon Hill, Md., and Crozet, Va., before settling in Danville. She loved the beach, books, art, movies and music, and rarely met a stranger.
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, and states' guidelines and mandated restrictions, a private graveside service will be held. A Celebration of Life and Remembrance will be held later, once gatherings and travel become more widely advisable.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Blairs Volunteer Fire And Rescue, 7100 US Hwy., Blairs, VA 24527.
