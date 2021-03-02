Calvin Jones Crews Sr.
February 8, 1950 - February 27, 2021
Mr. Calvin Jones Crews Sr., age 71, of Dry Fork, Virginia, passed on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at SOVAH Health of Danville. He was the last survivor of his generation.
He was born on February 8, 1950, in Richmond, Virginia, to the late Jeff Jones Crews and Agnes Marie (Garrett) Crews.
Mr. Crews worked as a truckdriver for many years and served his country in the United States Army.
He is survived by his loving wife, Hestell (Wilson) Crews "Tissie"; his children, James Crews, Ginny Marie Crews, Mindy Louise Travis, and Calvin Crews Jr. "CJ"; and stepchildren, Patti, Rosie Faye, and Maryann.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Crews was predeceased by his siblings, Tammy Crews, Patricia Bean, and David Lee Crews.
Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at 2 p.m. in Swicegood chapel with Doctor Charles Scearce, David Terrell, and the Reverend Gilmore Hundley officiating. Visitation will be held in the chapel on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. Interment will follow in the Wilson & Brays Family Cemetery, located on West Fork Road in Cascade, Virginia.
Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Crews family.
