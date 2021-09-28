Menu
Calvin McKinley Stowe
1923 - 2021
BORN
1923
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Mount Hermon Chapel
3995 Franklin Turnpike
Danville, VA
Calvin McKinley Stowe

Calvin McKinley Stowe, 98, passed away in the early morning hours of his birthday on Sunday, September 26, 2021. He passed in the comfort of his home with his beloved wife, Esteen by his side.

Calvin was born on September 26, 1923 in Dry Fork, Virginia on the family farm to the late Major McKinley Stowe and Wilma Wisehart Elliott Stowe. He resided most of his life in Danville, Virginia.

He was married to his sweetheart, Esteen Campbell Stowe, for nearly 66 years and together they built a life dedicated to love for God and family. Together they had three children, 11 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren—all whom Calvin adored and loved to spend time with.

Calvin lived his life with enthusiasm and integrity. He was the first in his family to attend college, graduating from what is now known as Virginia Tech. Calvin's studies were put on pause in 1943 when he chose to serve his country, enlisting in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He served as a Navy torpedoman on a Destroyer in the South Pacific. His children and grandchildren relished listening to his stories from his time deployed overseas.

He married Esteen in October 1955 and they made a home on Franklin Turnpike in Danville, wherein they lived for more than 50 years. He worked in various management roles at Dan River Mills for his entire career.

Calvin was a devout Christian and a lifelong member of Emmanuel Pentecostal Holiness Church in Dry Fork, Virginia.

Calvin and Esteen had three children, Edward McKinley Stowe (Suzanne), Gwen Stowe Adams (Robert), and Rosalind Stowe Manning (Bruce). He was preceded in death by his son, Eddie, his parents, Major and Wilma, and sister, Juanita Elliott.

His grandchildren include Emily Adams Penny (Matt), Roxanne Wisehart Stowe, Barbara Adams Krolak (Ryan), Marshall McKinley Stowe (Emma), Thomas Chandler Adams (Bastien), Marlena Detrick Stowe, Parker Stowe Manning, Courtland Major Stowe (Elizabeth), Reagan Gail Manning, Corinna Gabrielle Stowe, and Shoshana Rachel Stowe, as well as great-grandchildren Eva, Natalie, Caleb, Aidan, Owen, and Caroline.

Calvin's greatest joy in life was spending time with his family, whether it be gathered in his backyard for a cookout, sitting together on the pew at church on Sunday mornings, or joined together at the dining room table for a meal prepared by Esteen, including his favorite dessert banana pudding.

Calvin enjoyed reading, history, tending to his garden in the backyard, working on handyman projects (he could fix anything), and going to Virginia Tech football games. He enjoyed doting on his wife, Esteen, often remarking that he was the "luckiest man in the world" by being married to her. He was affectionate, tender, and kind—reminding his family often that he loved them, whether it be slipping a few dollars to a grandchild with a smile and a wink, or giving a pedicure to his wife and daughters on Saturday evenings.

He loved to travel and enjoyed adventures near and far, from the Pacific Islands to Great Britain to Chile and many locations in between. He passed on his love for travel to his children and grandchildren.

To our Calvin, Daddy, Grandpa, and Pa: "We love you a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck."

A small graveside service for his loved ones will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Emmanuel Pentecostal Holiness Church in Dry Fork with Pastor Gerald Kelly and Pastor Roger Collins officiating. Online condolences to the family may be made at https://www.norrisfuneral.com/.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Sep. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Emmanuel Pentecostal Holiness Church
Dry Fork, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Mount Hermon Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I always remember Calvin´s smiles and his kind words when I think of him. It is so good that you were blessed to be with him for so long. We at Emmanuel are remembering your family in our prayers.
Elaine Wells
September 28, 2021
Hello. I'm not sure if he was kin to Mr. Stowe on Schoolfield Dr. in Danville, but this was such a special write up of a husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend, that I had to send a message of hope in Jesus and I know the pain. God Bless and keep the wife and children, and all that knew him.
susan Hatcher
September 28, 2021
Mr. Stowe was a true southern gentleman. Please except my sincere sympathy. Your family will be remembered in my prayers.
Donna Setliff Comper
September 28, 2021
