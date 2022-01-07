Camilla Coles



Camilla Coles, 73, of 418 Gay Street, Danville, Va., passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022, at Carillion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, Roanoke Virginia. Born on January 20, 1948, in Danville, Va., she was the daughter of the late James Hampton and Mary Hampton.



Survivors include two daughters, Shonda Gunn (Trevor) and Kimberly Townes; four sisters, Winifred Rice, Gloria Hairston, Sonta Reid, and Malet Woods (Terrell); one brother, James Hampton Jr. (Patricia); one sister-in-law, Jennifer Hampton; three grandchildren, Kimesha Holness, Kayla Barnes, and Kenya Barnes; and a host of other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by one brother, Charles Hampton.



Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday January 8, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Loyal Baptist Church with Min. Sylvia Hairston, Eulogist. Interment will follow at Highland Burial Park. A visitation will be held on Friday, January 7, 2022, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Wilson Funeral Services and Cremation, Inc.



