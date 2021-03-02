Menu
Carl William Guthrie
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Scott Funeral Home & Cremation Services
147 South Main Street
Chatham, VA
Carl William Guthrie

Carl William Guthrie, 82, of Danville, Va. passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Sovah Health in Danville, Va. after a short illness. He was born on June 20, 1938, in Halifax County, to the late Evelyn Dickerson Guthrie and Grover William Guthrie.

Carl was a Veteran of the United States Navy. He worked as a pipefitter and welder for over forty years before retiring.

He loved to fish and hunt and enjoyed the outdoors.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Iris Bates Guthrie of the home; daughter, Lisa G. Jones (David) of Danville, Va.; and son, Sam Henderson (Syndi) of Waynesboro, Va. Also surviving are his four granddaughters, two grandsons, two great-grandsons and his sisters, Arlene Worley (Carrol) of Danville, Va., and Betty Haley (Benny) of Greensboro, N.C.

Carl was preceded by his first wife, Rachel Hawker Guthrie; son, Barry Guthrie; daughter, Kimberly G. Thomas; and brother, Jim Guthrie.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Hillcrest Burial Park with Pastor Robert Hicks officiating and other times at the home.

Scott Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Chatham is serving the Guthrie family, www.scottfuneralhomechatham.com.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Mar. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
3
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Hillcrest Burial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Scott Funeral Home & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Was blessed to have as a dear friend from early childhood. Had many a great fish fry and wonderful time with Iris and Carl. Enjoy Christmas eve with for many years. In our precious memories for ever.
Judy & Grover Haymore
March 2, 2021
