Carol Jordan Barbour
On Thursday, April 7, 2022 our mom, Carol Jordan Barbour, age 82, left this earthly life and entered eternal life with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She is now worshipping her Lord together with her family members who went before her and enjoying the splendors of Heaven. She has joined her beloved husband, Donald Barbour, who predeceased her in 2017. Mom was born on January 10, 1940. Her parents were Ida Smart Jordan and Darrell G. Jordan, who predeceased her. She was also predeceased by a sister, Judith M. Jordan and an infant sister, Daree Jordan.
She is survived by two loving daughters, Sharon Marie (Rusty) Thrift of 11473 Franklin Turnpike, Chatham, Va., and Joan Carol Haymore (Calvin Alderson) of 1573 Dairy View Road, Chatham, Va. She is also survived by two special beloved grandsons, Patrick (Christy) Thrift and Jacob Haymore; and two great grandsons, Camron and Carter Thrift. She is also survived by three loving siblings a brother, Dorsey (Dale) Jordan, of Danville; a sister, Faye (Buddy) Garner of Danville; and a sister, Gloria (Chuck) Adcock of Thomasville, N.C. In addition, she is survived by several nephews, nieces, grand nephews and grand nieces.
Mom was a member of Kentuck Baptist Church and served on many committees including the Scholarship Committee and Benevolent Committee both of which were dear to her heart, especially the Scholarship Committee. She was instrumental in the founding of the Free Bread Program that the church had for the community for many years and loved serving the program. She loved serving her Lord any way she could. She was a long time member of the Ruth Sunday School Class, and served as class secretary as long as her health allowed.
She also enjoyed shooting skeet, photography and needlework. When her husband was alive they traveled the world extensively but the trip they enjoyed the most was the trip to Israel, the Holy Land, Mom was credentialed in medical records and was employed as medical records administrator at Southern Virginia Mental Health Institute until her retirement in 2002 after 27 years of service.
Mom was very devoted to family and was quick to help those in need, was generous in her faith, in encouragement and in giving of herself. We look forward to the time we will all be united in the Lord's Heavenly house.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Townes Memorial Chapel with the Reverend Tim Lee officiating. Interment will follow at Highland Burial Park. The family will receive friends at Townes Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, from 12:30 to 2 p.m. before the funeral service and at other times at 1573 Dairy View Road, Chatham, Va.
