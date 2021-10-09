Carol Elaine Herndon
Carol Elaine Herndon, 80, of Dry Fork, Va. went to her heavenly home on Thursday, October 7, 2021. Carol was born March 18, 1941 in Pittsylvania County, Va. to the late John Edward Herndon Sr. and Eva Boswell Herndon.
Ms. Herndon was a lifetime member of Oakland United Methodist Church. She worked for over 45 years at Danville Regional Medical Center School of Nursing. After her retirement she enjoyed her second career working at Scott Funeral Home for 10 years. Carol was a 1959 graduate of Whitmell Farm Life High School. She was a former member of the BPW and the ABWA. Carol was also a member of the Red Hat organization, the Oakland UMC Golden Age Group, the Whitmell Farm Life High School Alumni Club, and the DRMC retiree group. Carol loved spending time with her family and especially traveling with her brother, sister, and nieces and nephews.
Ms. Herndon is survived by her sister, Mae H. Redd; brother, Eddie Herndon (Donna); nieces, Anita Redd, and Liz Herndon; nephew, Lee Herndon; and great-nephew, Aubrey Herndon. In addition to her parents, Carol was predeceased by her nephew, Mark Redd.
The funeral will be held at 3 p.m., on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Scott Funeral Home, 147 South Main St., Chatham, Va. with Pastor John Kelly and Pastor Richard Motley officiating. A visitation will take place prior to the service beginning at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Oakland United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Flowers are welcome, or donations may be made to Danville Community College School of Nursing, 108 S, Main St., Danville, VA 24541 or Averett University School of Nursing, 420 W. Main St., Danville, VA 24541.
Norris-Scott Funeral Services is serving the Herndon family, [email protected]
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Oct. 9, 2021.