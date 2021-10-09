Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Danville and Rockingham County
Danville and Rockingham County Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carol Elaine Herndon
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Scott Funeral Home & Cremation Services
147 South Main Street
Chatham, VA
Carol Elaine Herndon

Carol Elaine Herndon, 80, of Dry Fork, Va. went to her heavenly home on Thursday, October 7, 2021. Carol was born March 18, 1941 in Pittsylvania County, Va. to the late John Edward Herndon Sr. and Eva Boswell Herndon.

Ms. Herndon was a lifetime member of Oakland United Methodist Church. She worked for over 45 years at Danville Regional Medical Center School of Nursing. After her retirement she enjoyed her second career working at Scott Funeral Home for 10 years. Carol was a 1959 graduate of Whitmell Farm Life High School. She was a former member of the BPW and the ABWA. Carol was also a member of the Red Hat organization, the Oakland UMC Golden Age Group, the Whitmell Farm Life High School Alumni Club, and the DRMC retiree group. Carol loved spending time with her family and especially traveling with her brother, sister, and nieces and nephews.

Ms. Herndon is survived by her sister, Mae H. Redd; brother, Eddie Herndon (Donna); nieces, Anita Redd, and Liz Herndon; nephew, Lee Herndon; and great-nephew, Aubrey Herndon. In addition to her parents, Carol was predeceased by her nephew, Mark Redd.

The funeral will be held at 3 p.m., on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Scott Funeral Home, 147 South Main St., Chatham, Va. with Pastor John Kelly and Pastor Richard Motley officiating. A visitation will take place prior to the service beginning at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Oakland United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Flowers are welcome, or donations may be made to Danville Community College School of Nursing, 108 S, Main St., Danville, VA 24541 or Averett University School of Nursing, 420 W. Main St., Danville, VA 24541.

Norris-Scott Funeral Services is serving the Herndon family, [email protected]

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Oct. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Scott Funeral Home
147 South Main St., Chatham, VA
Oct
10
Funeral
3:00p.m.
Scott Funeral Home
147 South Main St., Chatham, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Scott Funeral Home & Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Scott Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Many prayers of comfort for the family.
judy shelton francis
Friend
October 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results