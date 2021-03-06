Carolyn Slaughter Cardwell
Carolyn Slaughter Cardwell, 98, passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Roman Eagle Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. She had been in declining health for the past four months. Born in Pittsylvania County on January 25, 1923, to Sallie Barker Slaughter and Roland Hunter Slaughter, she was the last of five children.
Carolyn was a member of Milton Baptist Church, Milton, North Carolina and was pianist for 25 years until early 2020. She enjoyed caring for flowers and was known for rooting and sharing her plants with anyone interested.
She is survived by two sons, Barry Cardwell, Tommy Cardwell (Margaret), daughter June Walters (John) three grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Carolyn was blessed to have a special friend and caregiver for eight years, Helen Poole. Carolyn was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Edward Taylor Cardwell, brothers Ralph Slaughter, Ed Slaughter, John Slaughter, sister Ruth Slaughter Payne, and grandson Justin Walters.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Highland Burial Park with the Reverend Robert Hicks officiating.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Milton Baptist Church, 158 Dotmond Road, Milton, NC 27305 or Ringgold Fire and Rescue, 3880 Tom Fork Road, Ringgold, 24586. Townes Funeral Home and Crematory, 215 West Main Street, is serving the Cardwell family. Online condolences can be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Mar. 6, 2021.