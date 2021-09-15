Carolyn Sue Shatterly
January 22, 1938 - September 13, 2021
Carolyn Sue Shatterly passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021 at Sovah Health. She was born on January 22, 1938 in Burlington, N.C. She was a graduate of Bartlett Yancey High School in 1956, then she graduated from Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1959, and she also graduated from Mary Baldwin College in Staunton, Va. with a BS degree.
She was a member of First Baptist Church of Yanceyville where she played the piano for Wednesday night prayer service in her youth.
Carolyn was a very humble and Christian lady who loved people, she loved to cook and share what she had prepared. One of her favorite things to do was reading.
Carolyn worked at Memorial Hospital (Sovah Health) for 31 years. She also worked at Roman Eagle Nursing Home for 16 years. She was also a member of the Danville Regional Medical Center Retirees Club, having served as vice president and president.
She was predeceased by her parents, Ralph and Pearl Shatterly.
Survivors include her brother, Ralph Shatterly (Sharon) of Salisbury, N.C. and David Shatterly of Yanceyville, N.C. She is also survived by her close friend Helen Lindsey. Also four nieces and nephews and six great nieces and nephews survive her.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel with the Reverend Clyde Everette officiating. Interment will follow in Friendship United Methodist Church Cemetery in Burlington, N.C.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday night at the funeral home from 6 until 7:30 p.m. and at other times will be at the residence, 251 Brightwell Court, Danville, VA 24540.
Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is respectfully serving the Shatterly family.
Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Sep. 15, 2021.