Carrie Ellen Scearce White
Carrie Ellen Scearce White, 88, of Danville, Va., died on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Brookdale Danville Piedmont, after being in declining health for the past several years.
Mrs. White was born in Pittsylvania County, Va., on January 29, 1932, a daughter of the late Belt Washington Scearce and the late Ida Certis Aaron Scearce. She lived her entire life in the Danville area where she worked for Dan River Mills and was a homemaker for her five children. She was a lifelong member of Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church.
On January 5, 1949, she married James Irvin White, who died on December 22, 2002.
She is survived by five children, Keith White (Phyllis), Sandra Hylton (Charles), Patricia Jones (Terry), Sheila Smith (Buddy), and Mark S. White; a sister, Joan S. Holley; ten grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, two step grandchildren, five step great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by two brothers, Thomas and Homer Scearce; and a great-grandson, Parker Smith.
A graveside service will be conducted on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at 11 a.m., in Danville Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Bob Yeaman and the Reverend Timothy Barth officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Mount Olivet United Methodist Church, 245 Mount Olivet Lane, Danville, VA 24540, or Mount Cross Volunteer Fire Department, 4812 Mt. Cross Rd, Danville, VA 24540.
Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is respectfully serving the White Family. Online condolences can be made at www.wrenn-yeatts.com
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Oct. 6, 2020.