Cathy Brown FryNovember 29, 1972 - June 7, 2021Catherine "Cathy" Brown Fry, 48, of Danville, Va. passed away peacefully on Monday, June 7, 2021 at SOVAH – Danville after a brief illness.Cathy was born on November 29, 1972 in Danville to the late William "Bill" Brown and the late Cleo Sours Brown.She is survived by a daughter, Christina Robertson of the home; Chris Robertson (boyfriend) of the home; a sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Mike Bond; aunt and uncle, Shelby and Donnie Mahan; a cousin, Kristy Mahan; a special cousin, Elaine Seibert; a special friend, Peggy Oakes; Christina's aunt, Delores Dillard and Christina's Cousins, Ryan Dillard and Shara Dillard.She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Berkley and Gracie Sours and a special cousin, Bill Seibert.Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel with the Reverend David Turbyfill officiating. Interment will follow in Highland Burial Park.The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service from 12 until 1 p.m. at the funeral home.Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel is respectfully serving the Fry family.Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com