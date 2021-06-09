Cathy Brown Fry
November 29, 1972 - June 7, 2021
Catherine "Cathy" Brown Fry, 48, of Danville, Va. passed away peacefully on Monday, June 7, 2021 at SOVAH – Danville after a brief illness.
Cathy was born on November 29, 1972 in Danville to the late William "Bill" Brown and the late Cleo Sours Brown.
She is survived by a daughter, Christina Robertson of the home; Chris Robertson (boyfriend) of the home; a sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Mike Bond; aunt and uncle, Shelby and Donnie Mahan; a cousin, Kristy Mahan; a special cousin, Elaine Seibert; a special friend, Peggy Oakes; Christina's aunt, Delores Dillard and Christina's Cousins, Ryan Dillard and Shara Dillard.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Berkley and Gracie Sours and a special cousin, Bill Seibert.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel with the Reverend David Turbyfill officiating. Interment will follow in Highland Burial Park.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service from 12 until 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel is respectfully serving the Fry family.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jun. 9, 2021.