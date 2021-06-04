Menu
Charles Wayne Atkinson
FUNERAL HOME
Scott Funeral Home & Cremation Services
147 South Main Street
Chatham, VA
Charles Wayne Atkinson

August 28, 1946 - May 31, 2021

Charles Wayne Atkinson, of Chatham, Va., died on Monday, May 31, 2021. The son of the late Roy Atkinson and Helen Allen Atkinson, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Johnny Atkinson.

Charles is survived by his children, Billy Atkinson (Tammy), Kimberly Fetty (Nicholas), Michael Atkinson (Jessika) and Tina Atkinson; grandchildren, Jordan, Kira, Nadalie, Claire, and Beckham; and siblings, Larry Atkinson (Regina) and Phyllis Robinson.

Charles served honorably in the National Guard and later went on to enjoy a 28-year career as a mechanic for Meadows Service Center. He loved his tools and fixing motors of all types. He will be dearly missed.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 from 6 until 7:30 p.m. at Scott Funeral Home, 147 S Main St., Chatham, VA 24531. The funeral service will be private.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jun. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
9
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Scott Funeral Home & Cremation Services
147 South Main Street, Chatham, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Scott Funeral Home & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was a friend of Charles since we were teenagers and he never changed. He was the same friend who had your back when you needed him. I miss seeing him at Meadows Service Center with that big ol" smile.
Leon Jones
Friend
June 5, 2021
