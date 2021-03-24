Charles Ray Durham
Charles Ray "Roro" Durham, 71, of Pelham, N.C., passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021, at SOVAH Health Danville.
Ray was born on February 11, 1950, to the late Arnold David Durham and Thelma Marie Breeding Durham. Ray graduated in 1968 from Bartlett Yancey High School and was drafted into the U.S. Army where he served in the 101st Airborne Division. He retired from Goodyear in 2008 after 35 years.
Ray was one of the founding members of Pelham Volunteer Fire Department in 1968, later becoming the chief and was currently still an active member and serving on the board. He was a mentor to all current and former members of the fire department and various other departments in the area. Ray was also a lifetime member of Pelham United Methodist Church where he served on various boards and committees.
In January of 2019, Ray married Linda Whitlow Durham who survives. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Wendy Durham Shaw; his sisters, Jean Martin (Jerry) and Nancy Newton (Andy) of Ringgold, Va.; and brother, Ronnie Durham (Ann) of Pelham, N.C. Also surviving are his stepchildren, William Whitlow, James and Loretta Whitlow, and Donald and Dana Whitlow; seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and his special pet, Squawky.
A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Pelham United Methodist Church, 594 Red Marshall Rd., Pelham, North Carolina, with Pastor Larry Durham, Pastor Anne Conover, and Pastor Cam Conover Jr. officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Pelham United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at other times at the residence.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Pelham United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 82, Pelham, NC, 27311, or to the Pelham Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 97, Pelham, NC 27311.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Durham family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
.
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, all restrictions mandated by the guidelines set forth by the state must be followed by service attendants and staff. For more information, see Religious Services guidelines www.virginia.gov/coronavirus/forwardvirginia/
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Mar. 24, 2021.