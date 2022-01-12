Charles H. Evans Jr.
September 1, 1950 - December 25, 2021
Charles H. Evans Jr., Daytona Beach Shores, Florida, entered into eternal life Christmas morning 2021. Charlie was born in Danville, Va., to the late Charles Henry Evans Sr. and Eula Mae Nunn Evans.
He graduated from Tunstall High School and earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Virginia Tech University, Blacksburg, Va. Charlie began his career in 1972 in the quality Control Department Corning Glass Works, Inc. Danville. He later was the inventory Control and Cost Accounting Manager for Disston, Inc., Danville. In 1982, Charlie was hired as the Purchasing Manager and ultimately became the Vice President of Purchasing and Production Scheduling for Dritz, Inc., Spartanburg, S.C. This was the world's largest manufacturer and distributor of sewing notions to the retail industry. He then became the Director of Purchasing and Production for CPE, a textile manufacturer in Union, South Carolina. Charlie retired in 2011 as the General Manager of Berbank and Company, an event planning and rental company based in Spartanburg. Charlie was an active member of the Danville Jaycees.
He dearly loved his Virginia Tech Hokies and the St, Louis Cardinals. A favorite pastime was "playing" (not so well) in the annual Berline Golf Invitational, leaving behind a plethora of stories and memories created over many years. In retirement, Charlie developed an amazing talent for cooking and loved to travel, especially on cruises in Europe, Mexico, and the Caribbean. A charismatic, compassionate, and kind gentleman, Charlie was a loving husband, wonderful son, uncle, and great friend. There's that precise moment in life when you know that a person has the influence to make your life a little bit sweeter. That's what it was like if you were lucky enough to meet Charlie.
He is survived by his wife, Pat Miller Evans; sister, Vickie Moss; brothers, Joe Evans (Wanda) and Larry Evans (Bonnie); seven nieces and nephews; 12 great-nieces and nephews, and a host of friends. He was preceded in death by his parent and his brother-in-law, Glenn Moss.
The family will receive friends on Friday, January 14, 2022, from 5 until 7:30 p.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel. Interment will follow at Danville Memorial Gardens. To honor Charlie, the family requests memorials made to either: The Ann Berline legacy Fund (for cancer research), Spartanburg Regional Foundation, 1692 Skylyn Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29307 or Simon's Angels, a non-profit foundation for helping families of children with life-altering medical conditions at P.O. Box 291293, Port Orange, FL 32127 or by visiting www.simonsangels.org
