Charles McCampbell
February 3, 1949 - April 5, 2022
Charles Robert McCampbell, age 73, of Dry Fork, passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Duke University Medical Center. He was born on February 3, 1949, in North Carolina, to the late Eugenia Tuttle McCampbell and the late Robert McCampbell.
He was married to Cynthia Murphy "Cindy" McCampbell.
Mr. McCampbell was a graduate of UNC Chapel Hill, before his retirement, he was employed by the government in Information Technology. He will always be remembered as a faithful and loving husband, and friend to all who knew him.
He is survived by his loving wife, Cynthia Murphy "Cindy" McCampbell; his sister, Donna McCampbell; his "goddaughter", Makayla Fowler; honorary grandchildren, Liam Mullins, and Rachel Mullins; and his sister-in-law, Diane Murphy.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Norris Funeral Services, Chatham Chapel, 147 S. Main Street Chatham, Va., with Pastor Richard Motley officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully request memorial donations be made to the Danville-Pittsylvania Cancer Association, Inc., 223 Riverview Dr., Suite J, Danville, VA 24531, [email protected]
Norris Funeral Service, Chatham Chapel is assisting the family.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Apr. 14, 2022.