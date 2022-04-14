Charles Mac was one of the nicest, laid back, helpful man that i've every met.. we all went to see Frozen, in NC . Him and Cindy and rachel were in front of us in line to pay for parking and he paid for my parking. He always had a smile on his face. I was so glad to have the chance to get to know him,, My prayers are with Cindy and the family.. He is home and smiling now. love yall tammy bailey

TAMMY BAILEY Friend April 8, 2022