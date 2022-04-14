Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Danville and Rockingham County
Danville and Rockingham County Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Charles McCampbell
Charles McCampbell

February 3, 1949 - April 5, 2022

Charles Robert McCampbell, age 73, of Dry Fork, passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Duke University Medical Center. He was born on February 3, 1949, in North Carolina, to the late Eugenia Tuttle McCampbell and the late Robert McCampbell.

He was married to Cynthia Murphy "Cindy" McCampbell.

Mr. McCampbell was a graduate of UNC Chapel Hill, before his retirement, he was employed by the government in Information Technology. He will always be remembered as a faithful and loving husband, and friend to all who knew him.

He is survived by his loving wife, Cynthia Murphy "Cindy" McCampbell; his sister, Donna McCampbell; his "goddaughter", Makayla Fowler; honorary grandchildren, Liam Mullins, and Rachel Mullins; and his sister-in-law, Diane Murphy.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Norris Funeral Services, Chatham Chapel, 147 S. Main Street Chatham, Va., with Pastor Richard Motley officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully request memorial donations be made to the Danville-Pittsylvania Cancer Association, Inc., 223 Riverview Dr., Suite J, Danville, VA 24531, [email protected]

Norris Funeral Service, Chatham Chapel is assisting the family.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Apr. 14, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Charles Mac was one of the nicest, laid back, helpful man that i've every met.. we all went to see Frozen, in NC . Him and Cindy and rachel were in front of us in line to pay for parking and he paid for my parking. He always had a smile on his face. I was so glad to have the chance to get to know him,, My prayers are with Cindy and the family.. He is home and smiling now. love yall tammy bailey
TAMMY BAILEY
Friend
April 8, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results