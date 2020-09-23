Menu
Search
Menu
Danville and Rockingham County
Danville and Rockingham County HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Charles Medwick Garrett
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020
Charles Medwick Garrett

October 2, 1937 - September 21, 2020

Charles M. Garrett, 82, of Danville, Va., went to his heavenly home on Monday, September 21, 2020, after a five year battle with cancer. He was born on October 2, 1937, in Danville, to the late Silas Edward Garrett and Mary Heath Garrett of Callands, Va. Mr. Garrett was also predeceased by his sister, Phyllis G. Schiebel.

Charles worked for International Paper, Co., where he retired from as a Foreman. He was a devoted husband of 58 years, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, and hunting.

Charles is survived by the love of his life, Irene Eanes Garrett, who he married on August 10, 1962. He is also survived by his son, Charles Douglas Garrett; daughters, Janice L. Garrett and Cynthia G. Artis; grandchildren, Holden Artis, Logan Artis, Alan Garrett, and Corey Garrett; great-grandchildren, Alexander Garrett and Gabriel Garrett; and sister, Barbara G. Ciotti.

A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave., Danville, Va. with the Rev. Hershel Stone officiating. The family will receive friends at other times at the residence.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Mountain Valley Hospice, 730 E. Church St., St. #13, Martinsville, VA 24112 or North Danville Church of Christ, 519 Iris Ln, Danville, VA 24540.

The Garrett family would like to thank Mountain Valley Hospice and caregiver, Mike Labie for their exceptional care of Charles during his illness.

Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave. Danville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Funeral
2:00p.m.
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - West End Chapel
511 Church Avenue , Danville, VA 24541
Funeral services provided by:
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - West End Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Cindy i am so sorry for the loss of your father, you and your family will be in my continued prayers.
Sherry Overby
September 22, 2020