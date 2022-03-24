Dr. Charles Bulter ScearceMarch 2, 1940 - March 22, 2022Dr. Charles Butler Scearce, 82, of Danville, Va., was called home by our Lord and Savior on Tuesday morning, March 22, 2022, after a brief illness.Born in Derry Township, Pennsylvania on March 2, 1940, he was the son of the late Charles Burton Scearce and the late Winifred Forsythe Scearce.Charles, the last surviving member of his immediate family, was predeceased by his siblings, James, Deanna, Patricia, Cathy, and Robert.Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Sue Scearce; children, Timothy Scearce and wife Amy, Renee VonEime and husband, Robie. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Sarah Scearce, Caleb VonEime (fiancé, Hulani Wallace), Joshua VonEime, Brandon Scearce and Isaac VonEime as well as a number of nieces and nephews across the U.S.Charles served as a Danville City Police officer from 1963 - 1975 and as a Sgt. for the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Dept. from 1975 - 1979. In 1979, he graduated from Tabernacle Baptist Bible Institute with a Bachelor's in Theology and Church Administration.Charles pastored several churches in Virginia and traveled as an evangelist before becoming pastor of Berean Baptist Church in 1983; a post he served until his passing in 2022. In 1993, Charles completed his Masters in Religion and Doctorate in Theology from Faith Theological Seminary, in Milton, Fla., and used his Biblical knowledge for God's glory at every opportunity presented.In addition to his pastoral duties, he further served his community as a long-time employee of Swicegood Funeral Home.Funeral service for Charles will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022, from the chapel of Swicegood Funeral Home at 564 W. Main St. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the chapel and at other times at the residence on Country Ln.The service will be conducted by Dr. Elwood Seamster of Clover, S.C., and the Rev. Duane Blevins of Danville, Va. with interment at Danville Memorial Gardens.In keeping with Charles' wishes, memorial contributions, if considered, should be made to a mission project of your choice to further the spread of the Gospel of Christ.The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the doctors and staff at SOVAH Danville for their care and treatment of Charles during his brief illness, and to the Pittsylvania County Public Safety team who responded in his time of need.Swicegood Funeral Home564 West Main Street, Danville, VA 24541