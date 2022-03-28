Menu
Charles Silverman
Charles Silverman

December 22, 1931 - March 26, 2022

Charles W. Silverman, 90, peacefully began his journey to eternal rest on March 26, 2022, following an extended illness.

Charles Silverman was born on December 22, 1931, in New York City, to the late Isadore and Clara Silverman. He lived many years in the Ringgold community of Pittsylvania County and was most recently a resident of the Brookdale Assisted Living Community. He was an active member of Temple Beth Shalom, Danville.

He was predeceased by the love of his life, his wife, Heather of over 52 years. He always said: "we finished each other's sentences and made each other better." They have been reunited forever in eternity.

He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and was a Korean War Veteran.

He is survived by his five children, Sara and Wayne Lincoln of N.Y., Jaysen and Lisa Silverman of Ga., Harris and Malinda Silverman of Ringgold, Va., Jerrold and Beth Silverman of N.Y., and Lawrence and Lori Silverman of N.Y. In addition to his children, he leaves behind many grand and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Monday March 28, 2022, at 4 p.m. with a graveside service at Highland Burial Park, Danville Virginia, with Para Rabbi JoAnne Howard of Temple Beth Shalom officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorial donations be made to the Temple Beth Shalom Building Fund, 129 Sutherlin Ave., Danville, VA 24540.

Wrenn-Yeatts North Main chapel is providing services to the family.


