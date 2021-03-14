Charles A. Smiley Jr.
November 1, 1935 - February 6, 2021
The Rev. Charles Albert Smiley Jr., 85, of Wilmington, N.C. went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 6, 2021.
He was born in Danville, Va., on November 1, 1935, to Charles A. Smiley Sr. and Nora Aaron Smiley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Glen E. Smiley and Jimmy Smiley, and stepson, Charles C. Bowen III. Charlie graduated from VA Tech with a BA in Business and retired from E.I. Dupont. He served for the U.S. Army and served God as a Presbyterian Minister. He played professional ball for 9.5 years for the Cleveland Indians and Baltimore Orioles. He loved to garden and tend to his beautiful tomatoes and collards. Charlie was a true patriot who loved "God and Country". Charlie loved his family, loved people and would have given you his shirt off his back if you needed one. Most importantly he loved the Lord. He has labored and served him faithfully, loving others and preaching the gospel of Jesus. Now he is in the Kingdom surrounded by angels, worshipping with his hands held high. God the Almighty has brought him to glory.
He is survived by his wife, Elsie Smiley; son, Steven L Smiley and wife, Paula; sister, Colleen Wright; brothers, Benjamin "Bennie" Smiley, and Keith Smiley and wife, Wendy; stepdaughters, Mechelle Meier, and Yolando Bond and husband, Woody, nine grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
A memorial graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Highland Burial Park with the Rev. Lurice Jones-Wilkes. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Chinquapin Presbyterian Church, Wounded Worriers, or DAV
: Disabled American Veterans
. Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel is serving the Smiley family.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Mar. 14, 2021.