Charles A. Smiley Jr.
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes - North Main Chapel
703 North Main Street
Danville, VA
Charles A. Smiley Jr.

November 1, 1935 - February 6, 2021

The Rev. Charles Albert Smiley Jr., 85, of Wilmington, N.C. went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 6, 2021.

He was born in Danville, Va., on November 1, 1935, to Charles A. Smiley Sr. and Nora Aaron Smiley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Glen E. Smiley and Jimmy Smiley, and stepson, Charles C. Bowen III. Charlie graduated from VA Tech with a BA in Business and retired from E.I. Dupont. He served for the U.S. Army and served God as a Presbyterian Minister. He played professional ball for 9.5 years for the Cleveland Indians and Baltimore Orioles. He loved to garden and tend to his beautiful tomatoes and collards. Charlie was a true patriot who loved "God and Country". Charlie loved his family, loved people and would have given you his shirt off his back if you needed one. Most importantly he loved the Lord. He has labored and served him faithfully, loving others and preaching the gospel of Jesus. Now he is in the Kingdom surrounded by angels, worshipping with his hands held high. God the Almighty has brought him to glory.

He is survived by his wife, Elsie Smiley; son, Steven L Smiley and wife, Paula; sister, Colleen Wright; brothers, Benjamin "Bennie" Smiley, and Keith Smiley and wife, Wendy; stepdaughters, Mechelle Meier, and Yolando Bond and husband, Woody, nine grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

A memorial graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Highland Burial Park with the Rev. Lurice Jones-Wilkes. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Chinquapin Presbyterian Church, Wounded Worriers, or DAV: Disabled American Veterans. Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel is serving the Smiley family.


Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Highland Burial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes - North Main Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was very saddened to hear of the passing of Charlie Smiley. Have many good memories of him from our time at New Hope Presbyterian Church in Winnabow. He was such a sincere and kind man. Please accept my heart felt sympathies.
Sandy Allen
Other
May 20, 2021
I am so sad to lose my lifelong friend. Charles called about a week before his passing because he was thinking of me and the good times we had together. What a wonderful memory! I'll miss you... Bobby
Bobby and Sue Pace
March 16, 2021
To Keith and Benny.........we use to be playmates 60 years ago. I really hate to see you lose your DAD,
Dewey Hancock
March 15, 2021
This is such a tremendous loss for our family! Uncle Charlie was always the life of the party and will be deeply missed! Looking forward to celebrating his life & his legacy
Lynne Gantt
March 14, 2021
