Charlie W. Glass
Mr. Charlie W. Glass, 82, of 9501 Halifax Road, Java, Va., departed this life on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at his residence.
Born on December 27, 1938, in Pittsylvania County, he was the son of the late Charles Glass and Janey Kirby Glass.
Those left to cherish his memories are his wife, Ruth Fitzgerald Glass of the residence; one son, Charlie V. "Vince" Glass (Angie) of Rustburg, Va.; a daughter, Dara V. "Roni" Glass of Augusta, Ga.; five grandchildren; two great-grandsons; a devoted brother, Roosevelt "Bell" Glass of Danville, Va.; a loving mother-in-law, Thelma H. Fitzgerald; three loving sisters-in-law, Gloria Townes (David), Thelma Cypress, and Joyce Fitzgerald; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A walk-through viewing will be held on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Miller Funeral Home from 4 until 6 p.m. Graveside rites for Mr. Glass will be conducted on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at 1 p.m. from the Shockoe Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Antonel M. Myler Sr., Eulogist. Graveside services for Mr. Glass can be streamed live by logging on to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83943984345?pwd=cWNXRlpRTFZpUXVDSC9MOXI2ME9WUT09
In compliance with state and federal regulations due to the outbreak of COVID-19, masks are required, and social distancing will be practiced during the visitation hours, allowing ten (10) people at a time. No social gathering will be allowed.
Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is serving the Glass family.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Mar. 3, 2021.