Charlie W. Glass
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
668 Zion Road
Gretna, VA
Charlie W. Glass

Mr. Charlie W. Glass, 82, of 9501 Halifax Road, Java, Va., departed this life on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at his residence.

Born on December 27, 1938, in Pittsylvania County, he was the son of the late Charles Glass and Janey Kirby Glass.

Those left to cherish his memories are his wife, Ruth Fitzgerald Glass of the residence; one son, Charlie V. "Vince" Glass (Angie) of Rustburg, Va.; a daughter, Dara V. "Roni" Glass of Augusta, Ga.; five grandchildren; two great-grandsons; a devoted brother, Roosevelt "Bell" Glass of Danville, Va.; a loving mother-in-law, Thelma H. Fitzgerald; three loving sisters-in-law, Gloria Townes (David), Thelma Cypress, and Joyce Fitzgerald; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A walk-through viewing will be held on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Miller Funeral Home from 4 until 6 p.m. Graveside rites for Mr. Glass will be conducted on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at 1 p.m. from the Shockoe Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Antonel M. Myler Sr., Eulogist. Graveside services for Mr. Glass can be streamed live by logging on to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83943984345?pwd=cWNXRlpRTFZpUXVDSC9MOXI2ME9WUT09

In compliance with state and federal regulations due to the outbreak of COVID-19, masks are required, and social distancing will be practiced during the visitation hours, allowing ten (10) people at a time. No social gathering will be allowed.

Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is serving the Glass family.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
3
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
668 Zion Road, Gretna, VA
Mar
4
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Shockoe Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was very sorry to hear of your great loss. I pray for your family's daily strength during this time. GOD bless you!
Ronnie Cypress
March 4, 2021
May God surround your family in his arms of comfort. I enjoyed seeing and talking with Charlie when he visited Shields Grocery. He was always so pleasant and encouraging.
Emily Ragsdale
March 3, 2021
I'M so sorry for your loved ones passing.Charlie was one of my supervisors in Dan River Mills.He was such a wonder and nice kind man .Please except my condolences With Prayers for the family.
Evelyn R Lawrence
March 3, 2021
Ruth, so sorry for loss. I know you will really miss him. Prayers for peace and comfort. Love, Lora Blair
Lora Blair
March 3, 2021
Ruth, so sorry to hear of Charlie´s passing. Please know you and your family are in my prayers. Love, Kathy Carter
Kathy Carter
March 3, 2021
