Charlie Wayne Shelton
August 27, 1954 - February 20, 2021
Mr. Charlie Shelton, age 66, of Danville, Va., passed away on Saturday, February 20, 2021, at SOVAH Health-Danville.
He was born on August 27, 1954, to the late Charlie and Virginia Shelton.
Mr. Shelton worked at Dan River Mills and later retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company.
He is survived by his wife, Kaye Earles Shelton of nearly 50 years; sister, Diane Shelton Gibson; brother, Ricky Shelton (Wendy); nephew, Brendan Shelton; niece, Alicia Shelton; and mother-in-law, Mary Earles. He was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Donald Earles.
No public service will be held to protect the health of his family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Mt. Cross Fire Department, 4812 Mt. Cross Road, Danville, VA 24540.
Swicegood Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Shelton family.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2021.