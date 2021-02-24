Menu
Danville and Rockingham County
Charlie Wayne Shelton
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Swicegood Funeral Home
564 West Main Street
Danville, VA
Charlie Wayne Shelton

August 27, 1954 - February 20, 2021

Mr. Charlie Shelton, age 66, of Danville, Va., passed away on Saturday, February 20, 2021, at SOVAH Health-Danville.

He was born on August 27, 1954, to the late Charlie and Virginia Shelton.

Mr. Shelton worked at Dan River Mills and later retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company.

He is survived by his wife, Kaye Earles Shelton of nearly 50 years; sister, Diane Shelton Gibson; brother, Ricky Shelton (Wendy); nephew, Brendan Shelton; niece, Alicia Shelton; and mother-in-law, Mary Earles. He was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Donald Earles.

No public service will be held to protect the health of his family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Mt. Cross Fire Department, 4812 Mt. Cross Road, Danville, VA 24540.

Swicegood Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Shelton family.

Swicegood Funeral Home

564 West Main Street, Danville, VA 24541

Published by Danville and Rockingham County from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Swicegood Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Prayers for you all. We were neighbors on Gatewood Ave. Fly high Charlie
Kay East
February 25, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss . I remember your husband and you when I worked at the hospital. I enjoyed talking to the both of you when I cleaned his room... sending prayers
Becky Hubbard
February 25, 2021
Kaye and family. I am so very sorry for your loss. My heart breaks for all of you. Although I had not seen Charlie in over 50 years, I cherish the memories of childhood friends playing together. He, Cookie, and Diane were the only ones I had at that time. My heart breaks for all of you. I am sure he is watching over you all. May God give you comfort always knowing he is no longer suffering. RIP Charlie Wayne.
Betty Powell Wyatt
February 25, 2021
So sorry to hear about Charlie he was a great friend. Our love and prayers to Kaye and family.
James and Vickie Weaver
February 25, 2021
Im srry 4 ur loss my goes out 2 the
kyiesha blanch
February 24, 2021
I knew Charlie well after working with him for a long time at Goodyear. He earned my respect because he always went beyond what was expected in doing his job. I was happy to have him as a friend.
Tom Stevens
February 24, 2021
SO SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS. WORKED WITH CHARLIE FOR MANY YEARS IN DAN RIVER. HE WAS A GOOD FRIEND. PRAYERS FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY.
RANDY AND VICKIE BAKER
February 24, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Charlie was a good man.
LaVonne & Bobby Kirks
February 24, 2021
So sorry for your loss. I have known Charlie since high school and worked with him at Dan River and Goodyear. He was a good friend.
David Bowyer
February 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results