Kaye and family. I am so very sorry for your loss. My heart breaks for all of you. Although I had not seen Charlie in over 50 years, I cherish the memories of childhood friends playing together. He, Cookie, and Diane were the only ones I had at that time. My heart breaks for all of you. I am sure he is watching over you all. May God give you comfort always knowing he is no longer suffering. RIP Charlie Wayne.

Betty Powell Wyatt February 25, 2021