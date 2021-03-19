In Memory of Charlie A. Smiley Jr.
November 1, 1935 - February 6, 2021
The Rev. Charles Albert Smiley Jr., 85, of Wilmington, N.C. went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 6, 2021.
He was born in Danville, Va., on November 1, 1935. Charlie graduated from George Washington High School and VA Tech with a BA in Business.
He served in the U.S. Army and later retired from E.I. Dupont. Charlie then served God as a Presbyterian Minister. Charlie was a true patriot who loved "God and Country".
Charlie was an outstanding baseball player for George Washington High School. The State Championship High School baseball tournament was resumed in 1953 for the first time since World War II. George Washington High School represented the Western District of Virginia at the tournament. New Port News was a heavy favorite to win the tournament.
In addition to batting over 400, Charlie did not give up an earned run all season and outpitched Newport News' undefeated ace pitcher, Bob Conley, in the final game of the tournament. The game was scoreless until George Washington scored in the bottom of the 9th inning to give George Washington a 1 to 0 victory and the Virginia State Championship. In 1954, Charlie led George Washington High School to consecutive State Championships, again pitching a shutout in a decisive victory over Maury High of Norfolk. He also led the team in hitting with a batting average of over 500. Charlie had the respect and admiration of all of his teammates, always putting the team over himself. He played professional baseball for 9.5 years for the Cleveland Indians and Baltimore Orioles.
He is survived by his wife, Elsie Smiley; son, Steven L Smiley and wife, Paula; sister, Colleen Wright; brothers, Benjamin "Bennie" Smiley, and Keith Smiley and wife, Wendy; stepdaughters, Mechelle Meier, and Yolando Bond and husband, Woody, nine grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
A memorial graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Highland Burial Park with the Rev. Lurice Jones-Wilkes officiating.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2021.