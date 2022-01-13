Menu
Charlotte Hall Padera
1932 - 2022
BORN
1932
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Hampton Funeral Service
683 Blowing Rock Road
Boone, NC
Charlotte Hall Padera

Charlotte Hall Padera, 89, died on December 20, 2021, in Boone, N.C., with her family by her side.

She was born March 4, 1932, in Chatham, Va. to Ervis and Ruth Hall Sr. Charlotte graduated from Chatham High School and then from Longwood College with a Bachelor's degree in Education. She was married to Charles J. Padera in 1961 in Chatham, Va. She lived most of her married life in Winter Park, Fla., then later in Geneva, Fla. and Jupiter, Fla. Charlotte loved playing tennis, traveling in their camper, and spending time with friends and family. She moved to Boone, N.C. in January of 2021 to be with her daughter and her family.

Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband, Charles J. Padera; her brother, Ervis Hall Jr.; and her daughter, Carol Padera Ladue. Charlotte is survived by her son, Charles J. Padera and Jennifer; and her daughter, Cindy Padera Rutz and Todd. She leaves behind eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Longwood College or to Samaritan's Purse.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Watson United Methodist Church in Chatham, Va. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com.

"And this is the testimony: God has given us eternal life, and this life is in his Son. Whoever has the Son has life." 1 John 5:11,12

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jan. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Watson United Methodist Church
Chatham, VA
