Christopher M. Daniel Jr.
February 9, 1946 - September 12, 2021
Chris Daniel was so many things to so many people. He was a best friend and soulmate to Elena Daniel, his wife of 52 years. He was a devoted and loving dad to his daughters, Diana Daniel and Kristin Daniel, and a proud father-in-law to Eric Somdahl. There are no words to describe how much he will be missed.
Chris was the son of Kit and Patsy Daniel. He is survived by his sister, Susan Torborg, and his brothers, Sam Daniel and John Daniel.
He was principled, fair minded, honest, and wise. He enjoyed being a positive role model for five children who brought so much joy to his life. He was a grandfather figure to Lucas Anderson, a loving and involved great uncle to Lauren Torborg and Cori Jane Schweiger, and a wonderful neighbor and mentor to Jenita Theodore and Jerusha Theodore. His hope for each of them was that they continue to strive to be the best they can be.
Chris graduated from Hampden-Sydney College in 1968 with a bachelor's degree in History. He earned a master's degree in Social Studies Education from the University of Virginia in 1974. He was a classroom teacher for 13 years in Pittsylvania County.
As a freshman at Hampden-Sydney, Chris volunteered as a tutor for Black students in Prince Edward County when efforts to desegregate lead to the closure of public schools. There he learned the true value of education and the democratic process. That realization was the beginning of a passion that continued until days before his death.
Chris was a leader and a mentor. He served as President of the Pittsylvania County Education Association. He served on the Board of Directors of the Virginia Education Association. He was later employed by the VEA as a field staffer. He truly enjoyed working as an advocate for public education and Virginia teachers.
Those who knew Chris knew they could count on him. His passion and enthusiasm for his work continued after retirement. He served as chair of the Danville Democratic Committee. A highlight of his work was being appointed as an elector to the 2012 Electoral College of Virginia. He strongly believed in the right to vote. He volunteered to help restore civil and voting rights to those who had paid their debts to society. He helped with voter registration and transportation to the polls.
Chris was a strong supporter of Virginia Organizing (https://virginia-organizing.org/
), Danville Life Saving Crew, God's Storehouse and Danville's chapter of Habitat for Humanity
. Chris would be honored to have donations made in his memory to any of those organizations.
To honor Chris, his family asks that you donate blood, vote, and get vaccinated to protect yourself and others from COVID. His family also thanks everyone for their support, tributes, cards, and messages.
Due to concerns surrounding COVID, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Townes Funeral Home and Crematory, 215 West Main Street, is serving the Daniel family. Online condolences can be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Sep. 19, 2021.