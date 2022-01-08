Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Mount Hermon Chapel
Christopher "Chris" Roach
August 8, 1981 - January 1, 2022
Christopher Lee Roach, of Conway, S.C., peacefully passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2022, at the age of 40. He was born to Chuck Roach and the late Theresa Marie Thurman Roach.
Chris loved everything Star Trek and participated in many annual car shows. He cherished his family and friends, especially his nephew and niece, Liam and Lillith Myers.
In addition to his father, he is survived by his brothers, Jeremy Scott Myers and wife, Lauren, and Benjamin Kyle Myers and wife, Emilie; one aunt, Wanda Stone and husband, Larry; and four uncles, Kenneth Thurman, Jeffrey Thurman, Archie Roach, and Ben Roach.
A private service will be held at a later date. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Roach family.
As Chris would have it, " To boldly go where no man has gone before." "Beam me up, Scotty." – Captain Kirk
Sorry for the passing of your one . May God comfort the family during this difficult time. Praying God bless
Debra Hankins
February 22, 2022
Chuck, I just want you to know ,you are in my prayers . I know this is very hard on you . I pray peace for You & your family , God loves you and will help you in the days ahead. love and prayers , your Danville, Va, Friend Linda
linda Little
February 22, 2022
Chris, you will be missed. To the family, i offer my sympathy. And prayers.
Sheila Conroy
Friend
February 4, 2022
I miss our chats about nothing, laughing at stupid stuff, and watching YouTube all day long.
I Love You Son, Rest now with your Mom and Grandma
Wanda Stone
Family
January 28, 2022
you were so important to my life. you will never be forgotten. Love you forever. Dad
dad
January 15, 2022
Chuck,
May your many memories of your Son help to sustain you at this most difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with You and the Roach Family.
Larry & Deb
January 12, 2022
My heartfelt condolences, Chuck and family
Steve Chappell
January 9, 2022
I will miss you buddy. Gone but not forgotten. Uncle B
Uncle B
Family
January 8, 2022
So sorry for your loss Jay. Chris will definitely be missed. If you need anything please let me know.
Chuck Powell
January 8, 2022
Today our hearts weep. May God be by your side and may he guide and comfort your family through this very sad and troubled time. Until we meet again.
Road Rats Hotrod Club, SC
January 7, 2022
So sorry for your loss Jay. Please let me know if you or your family need anything.
Pat Gibson
January 7, 2022
Sorry for your loss. Chris was always a pretty cool guy in my book. Enjoyed seeing him and the 350z at car shows.
Jason E Cumbee
January 7, 2022
We will miss your joking spirit at future Christmas'. Thank you for being a wonderful uncle to our most precious grandchildren and extended family members. Rest in Peace
Bill & Tracy Nicholas
Family
January 7, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.