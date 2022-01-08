Christopher "Chris" Roach



August 8, 1981 - January 1, 2022



Christopher Lee Roach, of Conway, S.C., peacefully passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2022, at the age of 40. He was born to Chuck Roach and the late Theresa Marie Thurman Roach.



Chris loved everything Star Trek and participated in many annual car shows. He cherished his family and friends, especially his nephew and niece, Liam and Lillith Myers.



In addition to his father, he is survived by his brothers, Jeremy Scott Myers and wife, Lauren, and Benjamin Kyle Myers and wife, Emilie; one aunt, Wanda Stone and husband, Larry; and four uncles, Kenneth Thurman, Jeffrey Thurman, Archie Roach, and Ben Roach.



A private service will be held at a later date. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Roach family.



As Chris would have it, " To boldly go where no man has gone before." "Beam me up, Scotty." – Captain Kirk



