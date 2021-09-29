Chrystal Toone
January 5, 1979 - September 27, 2021
Beloved daughter, mother, sister and aunt, Chrystal Marie Toone, 42, of 200 Old Mayfield Road, Danville, Va. tragically passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021 .
Chrystal was born on January 5, 1979 a daughter of Kathryn Marie Harris and the late Richard Morris Sr.
In addition to her mother, Chrystal is survived by her loving children, Heather, Allen and Donna Toone her siblings, Jennifer Morris (John), Daniel Morris (Christie), Richard Morris Jr. (Amanda) and Michael Morris (Symone); and her stepfather, James Harris.
A memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the residence, 200 Old Mayfield Road, Danville, VA 24541.
Wrenn-Yeatts North Main chapel is respectfully serving the family.
