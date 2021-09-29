Menu
Chrystal Toone
FUNERAL HOME
Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes - North Main Chapel
703 North Main Street
Danville, VA
Chrystal Toone

January 5, 1979 - September 27, 2021

Beloved daughter, mother, sister and aunt, Chrystal Marie Toone, 42, of 200 Old Mayfield Road, Danville, Va. tragically passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021 .

Chrystal was born on January 5, 1979 a daughter of Kathryn Marie Harris and the late Richard Morris Sr.

In addition to her mother, Chrystal is survived by her loving children, Heather, Allen and Donna Toone her siblings, Jennifer Morris (John), Daniel Morris (Christie), Richard Morris Jr. (Amanda) and Michael Morris (Symone); and her stepfather, James Harris.

A memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the residence, 200 Old Mayfield Road, Danville, VA 24541.

Wrenn-Yeatts North Main chapel is respectfully serving the family.

Online Condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Chrystal Toone Residence
200 Old Mayfield Road, Danville, VA
Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes - North Main Chapel
