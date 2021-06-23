Menu
Cindy Vickers
Cindy Vickers

Mrs. Cindy Vickers, age 64, of 144 Updike Place Danville, Virginia, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020. With the pandemic having eased, a memorial service will now be conducted on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Susan Hannah officiating. A livestream will be available on the Facebook page of St. Luke's for those who prefer remote attendance.

Mrs. Vickers was born on November 19, 1955, in North Carolina, to the late Russell Evander Zachary and Maxine Taylor Zachary. Mrs. Vickers worked for thirty years at Miller Brewing Company in Eden, North Carolina, and in retirement taught brewing at local community colleges. She was also a faithful member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church.

Mrs. Vickers is survived by her children, Chris Vickers and Steven Vickers; stepson, Brian Vickers; niece, Karen Zachary; and her mother-in-law, Catherine Vickers. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Vickers was predeceased by her loving husband, Gary Steven Vickers and her brother, Stephen Zachary.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
St. Luke's United Methodist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Swicegood Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Kitty Adkins
June 28, 2021
Capital One MLP Team
June 25, 2021
I´m really sorry for your loss. I´m praying for strength and comfort for you and the family. May God Bless you!
Randy Richardson
Other
June 23, 2021
Chris & Steve, I am so sorry to learn of the loss of your mother. You and your family are in my prayers.
Cynthia Griffith
Other
June 23, 2021
