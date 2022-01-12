Clara M. Charmello
Mrs. Clara M. Charmello, 80, of Danville, Va. passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022. She was born November 26, 1941 to the late Elvin Saunders and Barbara Cop Saunders.
Clara was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Danville. She retired from Hoffman High School in S. Amboy, N.J. having served as school secretary. She was a Girl Scout Leader, worked for the Democratic Committee, and enjoyed sewing, camping and traveling.
She is survived by her husband, Mike Charmello; daughters, Lisa Charmello (Peyton) and Michele Scanlan (Joe); and numerous nephews and nieces.
In addition to her parents she was predeceased by sisters, Dorothy Ignacki and Joan Thurman; and brother, Elvin Saunders.
A funeral will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, January 14, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with Father Anthony Sanyah officiating. A visitation will be held from 2 until 4 p.m., on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Norris Funeral Services, West Chapel, 511 Church Ave., Danville, VA 24541. At other times the family will be at the residence.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave. Danville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jan. 12, 2022.