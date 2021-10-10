Clara S. Lea, 67, of Roanoke, Va., fell asleep in the loving arms of the Lord on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She was born August 16, 1954, in Danville, Va. to the late Aston and Lorraine (Bowe) Schroeter. Lovingly called by her nickname, "Baba", Clara was raised in Danville with her four siblings, Sylvia "Bunny", Norma Sheela "Lulu", Cynthia "Dinky", and Corey "Tutu".
Clara is the wife of Roanoke Mayor The Honorable Sherman P. Lea Sr. They have two children, Erica L. Rosser and Sherman P. Lea Jr., both of Roanoke.
A funeral service was held on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Garden of Prayer No. 7 Vision of Faith Ministries with Bishop Delmar L. Jackson II, Eulogist, followed by interment at Sherwood Memorial Park in Roanoke. Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the Lea family.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Oct. 10, 2021.
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Karen Johnson
Friend
January 18, 2022
Our sincere condolences to the Lea family. May the Holy Spirit be with you and comfort you and remind you of the wonderful times you shared over many years.
David Lake
Acquaintance
October 19, 2021
Condolences to the Lea family. May your wife, mother, relative or friend rest in peace. Our family will continue to keep you in our prayers. God bless each of you during this difficult time.
Corrine Rowlette
Acquaintance
October 18, 2021
Honorable Sherman P. Lea, Sr. and Family. Prayer and Condolences during your time of sorrow. Rev. Cassandra Adams Lewis and Family.
October 17, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Janet Gwynn
Friend
October 16, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of the transition of Sister Lea. We had the pleasure of meeting her at the AFC years ago. She was a sweet lady. We were members of Faith in God Temple of Praise, under Bishop Samuel Dixon. We offer our condolences and prayers. May God bless you continually.
Elders Jerry and Pamela Hyman
October 10, 2021
So sorry for your loss. May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Heike Currie
October 9, 2021
My sincere condolences to the Lea family.
Cynthia Cummings
Acquaintance
October 9, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. To the Entire Lea family I send Continued Prayers and Condolences to each of you!
Charlene White
October 9, 2021
May God be with you and your family during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are for the comfort of our Loving Heavenly Father be with you at this time of loss. May God bless you and your family.
John and Juanita Haskins
October 9, 2021
We want you and your family to know our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this difficult time. May God bless you.
John and Juanita Haskins
Friend
October 9, 2021
Praising. God that my friends suffering is over, she is at rest. Another Ruby has been placed in the "Crown of Life." Prayers for the family.
Dana Pannell
October 9, 2021
In loving memory of Sister Clara, a wonderful person. My thoughts and prayers are with you, Elder Lea and family.
Sis. Ann (Barlow) Abbington
October 9, 2021
We are thinking of you and your family. No words can fill the void in your heart. Be safe and prayers are being lifted. Abby and JD.
Abby Redor
Friend
October 8, 2021
Sherman, may God continue to comfort you and your family through this difficult time. Ashely & I will keep you in our prayers! Love Always!
Dujuan & Ashley Johnson
Dujuan Johnson
Friend
October 8, 2021
Sherman, our hearts are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of your beloved Clara. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and the family during this difficult time. Please know that you are loved, and we are here for you all. Clara will forever be in your hearts. We love you Cousin. Frances Brown, Shirley and Diane Price.
Dhirley Price
October 8, 2021
Elder Lea, Erica, Sherman Jr. Please accept my Condolences May You Comforted with Prayer..
Kim Rosborough- Alexander
Acquaintance
October 8, 2021
To Mayor Sherman Lea and Family: Our hearts go out to you at this time. We are so sorry to hear of the loss of your loved one. Mrs Lea was a Wife, a Mother, and a Grandmother. She was all of those things, but first, She was a Child of God. So please know Family we are Praying for you, and we know the power of Prayer will see you through. Blessed are they that Mourn,. For they shall be Comforted.
The Lucy Addison Class of 1968
Friend
October 8, 2021
To Elder Lea and Family. I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Sister Clara. She sat in the rear where I also sat in Church. You Guys have lost a Jewel and I am truly sorrow. Elder Lea was so gentle with her and I know this hurt him badly. But Family you know the Power of Prayer and I know Prayer will see you through. Rest Easy Sister Lea
Verna Whitten
Coworker
October 8, 2021
May God bless you and keep you in His loving arms ,know that my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Pastor Patricia Johnson
Friend
October 8, 2021
My sincere condolences to are being sent to the Lea family (Sr. & Jr.) May each of you cherish saved memories that help keep her present in your hearts & minds. May GOD give you strength & courage to get thru this difficult time.
Tamyra Whitehead
October 8, 2021
My condolences to the family Betty G Burwell
Betty Burwell
October 7, 2021
Sherman and family, praying you all are comforted by her memories and held close in God’s love as you grieve. ❤ Love Myrna O’Neal and family
Myrna O’Neal
October 7, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Virginia Chubb-Hale
October 7, 2021
My deepest sympathy is extended to Mr. Sherman Lea and your family for the loss of your loving wife. I pray God will give you all strength to get through these days of sorrow!! Remember, God can heal all broken hearts. I will continue to keep you all in my prayers!
Frances Booker
Acquaintance
October 7, 2021
Sherman, and family. I am very sorry for your loss of your loved one. My thoughts and prayers are with you during the difficult time. Roslyn Nunnally Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Pelham NC
Roslyn Nunnally
Friend
October 7, 2021
My deepest sympathies to the family.
Sandra Hylton
Acquaintance
October 7, 2021
To the family and friends of Mrs. Clara Lea. I am deeply saddened to hear of your loss. God has called another Angel home. Listen with your heart, you will hear her love all around you. I am praying the presence of God be with you, in your sorrow. In your grief, I pray that God tenderly holds your hands; carry your burden and diminish your hurt. As you mourn your loss, allow all the wonderful memories, left behind, comfort you. May her memory sooth your spirit. May God's loving grace give you peace. L. Elaine Neal COLORADO NABCJ MEMBER
L. Elaine Taylor-Neal
October 6, 2021
On behalf of SCNABJ, I would like to extend our deepest sympathy to NABCJ President Sherman Lea and his family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. Deloris Glymph SC-NABCJ
Deloris Glymph
Acquaintance
October 6, 2021
On behalf of Bowie State University's Student Chapter of the National Association of Blacks in Criminal Justice, we extend our deepest condolences to our beloved National President, Sherman Lea Jr. and his entire family. May the sorrow be lifted by beautiful memories, classic stories, and sweet sentiments. Please know that President Lea's extended family at BSU has you in our thoughts and prayers.
With Sympathy, Dr. Matasha Harris, Advisor Zion Tyler, President
Matasha Harris
October 6, 2021
Walker Morton, Past VP, NABCJ
October 6, 2021
Mayor Lea, Sherman Jr. and Family, our deepest condolence to each of you and prayers that God will comfort, sustain and give you peace during this time of loss! May wonderful thoughts and memories of your wife and mother, and times together flood your hearts and spirits. May those memories bring comfort to you in the days and weeks to come. Please know that we are here in any capacity to support you. God's peace to each of you.
Bob & Sandra Davis
Friend
October 6, 2021
Sending prayers to you Sherman Jr. And your family during this very difficult time.
Vernise Robinson
Friend
October 6, 2021
To Sherman Sr. and Sherman Jr. I am sorry for your loss and may God comfort you in your time of grief. Always in my Prayers.
Jennie Amison
October 6, 2021
Prayers and condolences to the Mayor and his family
Lois McGeorge Burnett
Acquaintance
October 6, 2021
So sorry for your loss Sherman. Our prayers are with you.
Carla and Mike Fosbre
Work
October 6, 2021
I met Clara a few years ago. She was such a sweet, kind person. Condolences to the entire family. God bless.
Tommy
October 6, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Edith m JOHNSON
October 6, 2021
May God be with you and your family during this time. So sorry for the homegoing of your loved one. Deep condolences to you and your family! God Bless!
Darlene Kasey
October 6, 2021
Erica E Noble
October 6, 2021
Mayor Lea and Family my deepest condolences to you.
Tara Woods
October 6, 2021
Mayor
We are so sorry for your loss - our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Your other family here at City Hall is here for you and your family as well.
Bob and Ellen Cowell
Work
October 5, 2021
To my former teammate and friend at Virginia Union University. I want to personally express my condolences to you and your family in the passing of your wife of 44 years. This has been a tough year so please keep the faith in God because, some way, some how, he will see you through this tough situation. Our Burning Sands Alumni Football Foundation will continue to pray for you and your family. We know that your wife is with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Angriess Scott, President Burning Sands Alumni Football Foundation Virginia Union University P.O. Box 434 1500 N. Lombardy Street Richmond, Va. 23220
Angriess Scott
Classmate
October 5, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. Praying for your family.
Mae Huff
Friend
October 5, 2021
Mayor Lea, we are praying with you and your family. Much love being sent your way from Danville Va. Mayor Alonzo Jones
Mayor Alonzo Jones
Friend
October 5, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Praying that the beautiful memories of your loved one will bring you solace during this difficult time.
Gus and Linda Vaughn
Acquaintance
October 5, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the family sorry for the lost of your love one
Sharon Timmons
Friend
October 5, 2021
My condolences to the Lea Family, Mayor Sherman Lea, son and daughter etc. Praying for you in this time of your bereavement. May God look down upon you and give you strength.
Bruce and Peggy Moyer
October 5, 2021
Extending my sincere and heartfelt condolences to Mayor Sherman P. Lea, Sr., Erica and Sherman, Jr., and The Family. I pray the Lord strengthen and comfort you all during this time of grief.
Wanda McGill
October 5, 2021
So very sorry to hear about your loss. We are praying for your family during this time of sadness.
Donte and Rachel Hodge
Friend
October 5, 2021
Sherman, condolences to you and your family. My thoughts and prayers are with you during this painful time. May loving memories bring you peace, comfort, and strength.
Sandra Currie
October 5, 2021
Sherman, I am truly sorry to hear of your wife´s passing. May precious memories help to sustain you in the day, weeks, and months ahead. My condolences to the rest of your family as well.
Paula Williams.
Paula Williams
Other
October 5, 2021
I send my Condolences to you and Family so sorry I Am Praying for you all I send my Love
Bobbie Hull
Friend
October 5, 2021
So very glad that I had the opportunity of getting to know such a beautiful woman of our LORD. So beautiful inside and out. My love and condolence go out to the family, Sherman, Ericka and Junior. Clara was truly loved. She had such a loving spirit, she will be truly missed.
Dathea Bowles
Other
October 5, 2021
Please accept my condolences. I will keep your family in my prayers.
Tamika Jones
October 5, 2021
To Sherman Erica and Sherman Jr It's with a heavy heart and heart felt condolences I extend my deepest sympathy to you in your time of sadness. I pray that God will comfort you in the days weeks months and years to come. We will treasure the time we shared as a family with Clara. She truly will be missed. Oh what a time we will have when we meet again. May God shine blessings and strength down on you and wrap his loving arms of protection around.
William L Lea
Family
October 5, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
audrey mason
Acquaintance
October 5, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Barbara Bangura
Acquaintance
October 5, 2021
Sherman and family, I´m so sorry to learn of your loss.
Art Hafdelin
October 5, 2021
We the members of the Lucy Addison Class of 1969 offer our prayers to Mayor Lea and his family as they celebrate the Homegoing of his wife. Mayor Lea was so gracious to our Class in 2019 as we celebrated our 50th Reunion. He not only gave us a Proclamation from the City but also designated a day as "Lucy Addison Class of 1969 Day!" We pray that you hold your head high for the darkest hour is always just before dawn. There is a great gettin' up morn when we will all be together forever!
"Bulldogs Together Forever"
Lucy Addison Class of 1969
Friend
October 5, 2021
Jonathan and Erica and entire family we offer our deepest sympathies and prayers. Ronnie, Carolyn, Champ, Ryann Hubbard and families
Carolyn Hubbard
Friend
October 4, 2021
TO THE FAMILY YOU ALL MY DEEPEST SYMPATHY.
Linda Daniel
Acquaintance
October 4, 2021
To you Sherman and family, May our Lord and Savior’s love carry you through this time of loss. May each of you remember; remember the great memories that Sis. Clara left with each of you. Remember that memories are the gift that continues until each of you see her again face to face around the table with our Lord. With our deepest of sympathies, Gail & Adrian
Gail Kinzer
Friend
October 4, 2021
Our Prayers are with you all.
Love
Janie T. Ollie and Family Richard and Tracey Wilson and Family