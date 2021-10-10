Clara S. Lea



August 16, 1954 - October 2, 2021



Clara S. Lea, 67, of Roanoke, Va., fell asleep in the loving arms of the Lord on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She was born August 16, 1954, in Danville, Va. to the late Aston and Lorraine (Bowe) Schroeter. Lovingly called by her nickname, "Baba", Clara was raised in Danville with her four siblings, Sylvia "Bunny", Norma Sheela "Lulu", Cynthia "Dinky", and Corey "Tutu".



Clara is the wife of Roanoke Mayor The Honorable Sherman P. Lea Sr. They have two children, Erica L. Rosser and Sherman P. Lea Jr., both of Roanoke.



A funeral service was held on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Garden of Prayer No. 7 Vision of Faith Ministries with Bishop Delmar L. Jackson II, Eulogist, followed by interment at Sherwood Memorial Park in Roanoke. Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the Lea family.



Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Oct. 10, 2021.