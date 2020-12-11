Minister Clara Pounds, 77, departed this life on Friday, November 27, 2020, at SOVAH Health, in Danville, Va. She was born on May 30, 1943, to the late Joseph Richard Brandon and Dee Lillian Clark Brandon.
She leaves to cherish her memory four loving children, Nakita Pounds, Wanda Pounds-Evans, Willie E. Pounds Jr., and Douglas McArthur Brandon., two grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, other relatives and friends.
A viewing will be held Friday, December 11, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. at DL McLaughlin Funeral Chapel. Only Ten will view at a time and mask are required. The Celebration of Her Life will be held Saturday, December 12, 2020, 1 p.m. from DL McLaughlin Funeral Chapel with Pastor Jonathan King as eulogist. Interment will follow at Pleasant Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 11, 2020.
She was The best Ma Clara to have, Always Loving and a Sweet, Sweet Spirit of God Like No Other
Edward Warren Mitchell
Son
December 13, 2020
A Special Place held in my Heart for My Ma Clara, will always be there, Love for Ever, Your Warren
Edward Warren mitchell
December 12, 2020
My prayers and condolences are with you Wanda and your family in this trying time, May God keep you weapon his arms
Mamie Dawson
December 12, 2020
Sending prayers and Love to you and your family during this time.
Lucy Brunson
December 11, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family. Ms. Clare was a very nice neighbor on I Street and always a sweet spirit!
Cherie King
December 11, 2020
My Condolences,Prayers and Love To The Family.
Rest In Heaven Beautiful
Vicki Peek
December 11, 2020
Joyce Young
December 11, 2020
My prayers and condolences to the family Minister Pounds was a wonderful woman of God.
Sheila Smith
December 11, 2020
I extend my deepest condolences to Sister Wanda Pounds-Evans and Family. Minister Clara Pounds and I had very heartfelt conversations and she always asked God to help her say things the way He would say them. Grace was in all her steps with Heaven in her view. Dignity and Love was in her heart and the anointing of God was truly in her voice. Even when she led a song in the Glory Gospel Choir, she sang under the anointing of God. I will always remember Mom´s two sayings: "Thank you dear" and "Well, you´re welcome darling."
Hold tight to memories for comfort, lean on God, your family and friends for strength and always remember how much you are loved.
Pearlie Brown
December 11, 2020
My condolences and heartfelt prayers to you and your family for the loss of your love one.
Evg. Rochelle Rhodes
December 11, 2020
My condolences and prayers to the family. Minister Pounds was an inspirational joy to serve along side. Her beautiful smile and her positive demeanor. I'll forever cherish our walk together. I'm not worried because you just another soldier gone home.
Teresa Johnson
December 10, 2020
On behalf of Mother Emma Collins our founder, we extended our condolences and prayers to Sister Wanda Evans and family. Minister Pounds was an beloved, phenomenal, anointed and intricate part of the Angelic Voices. Her voice completed our group´s melodies and her spiritual walk completed our group´s sisterhood; a circle of power women of God. Down through the years she supplied so much laughter, wisdom and harmony. We will miss our sister so tremendously but, we´re all living to see Jesus so we will see her again! What a time we´ll have together with Jesus in the kingdom!
Thank you for everything, for loving me and sharing so much of yourself with me as a teen thru adulthood. I will miss you! We will miss you.
I will forever remember your singing and your beautiful voice. You was a great inspiration to me
William Morgan
December 10, 2020
Praying for your strength through this difficult time.. she was a amazing and powerful woman and will truly be missed
Octavia Perry and Cynthia Perry
December 9, 2020
When I heard of your homegoing, I wasn´t worried. I know you are a soldier on your way home. Thank you Min. Pounds for Blessing me with your time, voice, and spirit. And oh yes, that smile.
Tawanna Thomas
December 9, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .