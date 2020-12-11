Minister Clara Pounds



Minister Clara Pounds, 77, departed this life on Friday, November 27, 2020, at SOVAH Health, in Danville, Va. She was born on May 30, 1943, to the late Joseph Richard Brandon and Dee Lillian Clark Brandon.



She leaves to cherish her memory four loving children, Nakita Pounds, Wanda Pounds-Evans, Willie E. Pounds Jr., and Douglas McArthur Brandon., two grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, other relatives and friends.



A viewing will be held Friday, December 11, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. at DL McLaughlin Funeral Chapel. Only Ten will view at a time and mask are required. The Celebration of Her Life will be held Saturday, December 12, 2020, 1 p.m. from DL McLaughlin Funeral Chapel with Pastor Jonathan King as eulogist. Interment will follow at Pleasant Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery.



Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 11, 2020.