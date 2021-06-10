Menu
Clarence Perry
Clarence Perry

May 25, 2021

Clarence Perry, 66, of Richmond, departed this life on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. He was preceded in death by his mother, Thelma Perry.

He leaves cherished memories to his loving and devoted wife, Cheryl Perry, the daughter of the late Bennie Fuller and Effie Fuller of Danville, Va.; daughters, Charisse and Crystal Perry; sister, Joyce A. Shelton; a host of other relatives, and friends.

Celebration of Life service from 1 until 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, VA 23222. Interment will be private.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jun. 10, 2021.
I am sorry to hear of the passing of Clarence. I worked with him for a few years and he was always a joy to be around. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Michael
June 11, 2021
Dear Perry, Please accept my sincere condolences, may you find comfort from the encouraging word found at. 1Thessalonians 4:14
JP
Friend
June 10, 2021
