Clarence Perry



May 25, 2021



Clarence Perry, 66, of Richmond, departed this life on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. He was preceded in death by his mother, Thelma Perry.



He leaves cherished memories to his loving and devoted wife, Cheryl Perry, the daughter of the late Bennie Fuller and Effie Fuller of Danville, Va.; daughters, Charisse and Crystal Perry; sister, Joyce A. Shelton; a host of other relatives, and friends.



Celebration of Life service from 1 until 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, VA 23222. Interment will be private.



Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jun. 10, 2021.