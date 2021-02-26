Menu
Deacon Clarence "Jack" Simpson Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Fulton-Walton Funeral Home
219 Dillard School Drive
Yanceyville, NC
Deacon Clarence "Jack" Simpson Jr.

February 23, 2021

YANCEYVILLE, N.C.

Deacon Clarence "Jack" Simpson Jr., of 2099 Hodges Dairy Rd. departed this earthly life on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at his residence.

A viewing will be held today, February 26, 2021 from 2 until 7 p.m. at the Juanita S. Fulton Memorial Chapel of Fulton-Walton Funeral Home with a limit of 10 people at a time. (Facial Masks are required).

Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 27, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Juanita S. Fulton Memorial Chapel of Fulton-Walton Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the Mineral Springs Baptist Church Cemetery with military rites.

*Attendance at the funeral will be limited to fifty (50) individuals and attendees will be pre-determined by the family*.

Condolences May be posted at www.fulton-waltonfuneralhome.com. Services are by Fulton – Walton Funeral Home - Yanceyville, N.C.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Feb. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Fulton-Walton Funeral Home
219 Dillard School Drive, Yanceyville, NC
Feb
27
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Fulton-Walton Funeral Home
219 Dillard School Drive, Yanceyville, NC
Please accept our sincere condolences for your family. I’ve known “Jack” Simpson since the 50’s. He and my brother “Buddy” were great friends & serve in the Army together. They were “lifetime” friends. Jack will be missed but not forgotten.

Larry & Phyllis Cannon
“Fayetteville NC”
Larry & Phyllis Csnnon
Friend
February 25, 2021
