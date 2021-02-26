Deacon Clarence "Jack" Simpson Jr.
February 23, 2021
YANCEYVILLE, N.C.
Deacon Clarence "Jack" Simpson Jr., of 2099 Hodges Dairy Rd. departed this earthly life on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at his residence.
A viewing will be held today, February 26, 2021 from 2 until 7 p.m. at the Juanita S. Fulton Memorial Chapel of Fulton-Walton Funeral Home with a limit of 10 people at a time. (Facial Masks are required).
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 27, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Juanita S. Fulton Memorial Chapel of Fulton-Walton Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the Mineral Springs Baptist Church Cemetery with military rites.
*Attendance at the funeral will be limited to fifty (50) individuals and attendees will be pre-determined by the family*.
Condolences May be posted at www.fulton-waltonfuneralhome.com
. Services are by Fulton – Walton Funeral Home - Yanceyville, N.C.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Feb. 26, 2021.