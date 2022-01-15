Menu
Clinton Edmonds
FUNERAL HOME
Howerton Funeral Home
45 Center Street
Chatham, VA
Clinton Edmonds

January 7, 2022

Mr. Clinton Edmonds, 67, of 1082 Wilson Memorial Trail, Halifax, Virginia departed this life on Friday, January 7, 2022 at his residence.

He was the son of the late Walter Lee and Bazel Williams Edmonds.

He was a member of Mountain Grove Baptist Church. He attended the public schools in Halifax, County, Va.

In addition to his parents he was predeceased by six siblings.

Survivors include two sisters, Rose A. Edmonds, of Fort Worth, Texas and Chlorie Edmunds, of Columbus, Ohio; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 1 p.m., in Mountain Grove Baptist Cemetery, South Boston, Va.

Masks are required for all services.

Howerton Funeral Home is assisting the Edmonds family.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jan. 15, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Mountain Grove Baptist Cemetery
South Boston, VA
Howerton Funeral Home
