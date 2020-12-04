Connie LeMarr TerryOn November 19, 2020, Connie LeMarr Terry, also affectionately known as "MiMi" by her nine grandchildren and one great-granddaughter, transitioned to her eternal life. She was born in Danville, Va., to the late Lester and Vina Gunn Oliver. She fought a good fight and finished the course-to God be the glory!Connie accepted the Lord as her savior as a young woman at East New Hope Baptist Church. After graduating from Dan River High School in 1969, Connie attended Virginia State University and married the true love-of-her-life, the late Ltc. Bennie Lee Terry (Ret.). Soon thereafter, she graduated from St. Leo University. Connie worked as a certified counselor and social worker for many years and advanced professionally as a Financial Analyst for the government.She leaves behind her loving children, Sean Terry of Columbia, S.C., and Julian Terry (Jenny) of Raleigh, N.C.; a daughter, Stacey Ormsby (Oneil) of Rockville, Md.; four sisters, Apostle Eunice Morton (Bishop John) and Julia Foster (Pastor-Elect Frank), both of Danville, Va., Pamela Wallace (late Artis) of Durham, N.C., and Shelia McMillan (late Alfred Sr.) of Chester, Va., and a host of loving nieces, nephews, in-laws, former classmates, family and friends. In addition to her loving husband and parents, she was predeceased by her only brother, Wayne Oliver.Due to the constraints of public gathering during COVID-19, visitation will be open to the public on Friday, December 4, 2020, from 5 until 8 p.m. and Saturday, December 5, 2020, from 10 until 11 a.m. A private ceremony will be live streamed at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Highland Burial Park and will be open to the public, masks are required.Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home is assisting the Terry family.