Connie Massey Moseley
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes - Westover Chapel
5858 Riverside Drive
Danville, VA
Connie Massey Moseley

January 28, 1951 - December 24, 2021

Connie Massey Moseley, 70, of 329 Autumn Lane went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, December 24, 2021 at 5:05 a.m. She fought a courageous battle with cancer for greater than two years.

Born January 28, 1951 in Danville, Va. she was the daughter of the late Charles Thomas Massey and Velma "Christine" Joyce Massey Stallings.

Connie was a graduate of GWHS class of 1969. Over the years she was a switchboard operator for C&P Telephone Company, Danville Urologic Clinic, and Danville Regional Medical Center. Connie also worked for a number of years at Dan River Region Association of REALTORS. She was a faithful member of Woodlawn Baptist Church and was the treasurer for the Daybreak Sunday School Class.

On June 26, 1971 she married the love of her life, James B. Moseley, of the residence.

In addition to her spouse, she is survived by her daughter, Christy M. Kathke; four grandchildren, Ashley, Dylan, and Landon Fowler, and Sullivan "Sully" Kathke. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Gary Massey.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel with the Rev. David Duncan officiating. Interment will follow in Danville Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday and at other times at the residence. Masks are encouraged for the service.

Memorial donations can be directed to Woodlawn Baptist Church 2500 Westover Dr., Danville, VA, 24541, God's Pit Crew 2499 North Main St., Danville, VA, 24540 or Danville-Pittsylvania Cancer Association 233 Riverview Dr., Suite J, Danville, VA, 24541.

Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com

Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the Moseley family.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 1:45p.m.
Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes - Westover Chapel
5858 Riverside Drive, Danville, VA
Dec
28
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes - Westover Chapel
5858 Riverside Drive, Danville, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Connie's family; I am just so terribly sorry for your loss. I pray The Lord will wrap you in His loving arms during this sad time. I've known Connie for my whole life. She was always smiling and was a wonderful Christian lady. I also went to school with Gary. Christy...I'm Trey Yeatts' mom.. God bless you and your family.,
Billie Carte :Yeatts Wyatt
December 28, 2021
My condolences to the family. She was a sweet person as I remember her from school. Gary & I were classmates.
Lois Moorefield Davis
December 27, 2021
