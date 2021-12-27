Dear Connie's family; I am just so terribly sorry for your loss. I pray The Lord will wrap you in His loving arms during this sad time. I've known Connie for my whole life. She was always smiling and was a wonderful Christian lady. I also went to school with Gary. Christy...I'm Trey Yeatts' mom.. God bless you and your family.,

Billie Carte :Yeatts Wyatt December 28, 2021