Corlin Wayne "C.J." Johnson



May 22, 2021



Corlin Wayne "CJ" Johnson, 32, of Richmond, departed this life on Saturday, May 22, 2021. He was a former employee of UPS, Lutron and a Production Technician at Philip Morris.



He leaves to cherish his loving memory mother, Jewel Davis-Johnson (James); father, Gary Wayne Johnson (Sharon); grandmother, Vernell Garris; siblings, Ebony, Kyra, John, Sydni and Garon Johnson; fiancee', Tiffany Mollineau; niece, Jamia Garlick; nephew, Devon Williams Jr.; godmother, Cheryl Perry, great-godmother, Effie Fuller; aunt, Teresa Crews, all of Danville; uncle, Jeff Fuller of Bangor, Maine; and a host of other relatives and friends.



Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, VA 23222, where a public viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m until 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 10, 2021. A celebration of life service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, June 11, 2021, with livestreaming available. Entombment at Forest Lawn Cemetery.



Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jun. 8, 2021.