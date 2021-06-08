Corlin Wayne "CJ" Johnson, 32, of Richmond, departed this life on Saturday, May 22, 2021. He was a former employee of UPS, Lutron and a Production Technician at Philip Morris.
He leaves to cherish his loving memory mother, Jewel Davis-Johnson (James); father, Gary Wayne Johnson (Sharon); grandmother, Vernell Garris; siblings, Ebony, Kyra, John, Sydni and Garon Johnson; fiancee', Tiffany Mollineau; niece, Jamia Garlick; nephew, Devon Williams Jr.; godmother, Cheryl Perry, great-godmother, Effie Fuller; aunt, Teresa Crews, all of Danville; uncle, Jeff Fuller of Bangor, Maine; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, VA 23222, where a public viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m until 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 10, 2021. A celebration of life service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, June 11, 2021, with livestreaming available. Entombment at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jun. 8, 2021.
Sponsored by March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel.
9 Entries
Am truly hurt but I will also remember the good times we had you will truly be miss
Shawn Brown
Family
June 11, 2021
Such an amazing person . I sending my deepest condolences to the family . I met Cj at work . He was such a bright spirit and always made you want to smile . We also lived in the same complex . Cj was a great friend . I will always remember the great times . You will be missed .
Angie
Friend
June 10, 2021
Sincere condolences to The Johnson Family, friends, acquaintances, and loved ones. May the following words further console you upon the occasion of a life well-lived, "Que descanse en paz."
Tony J. Mines
Friend
June 9, 2021
My brother from another mother love u always, Stu.
Stuart Jeffries
Family
June 5, 2021
Sincerest condolences for your loss. May precious memories of your dear loved one, along with encouraging words such as those found at John 11: 25,26 be of comfort to your family.
Washington
June 5, 2021
You were always there when i needed you for something. A great friend, i will always remember our morning trips to Denny's after work overnight. I can't believe this happened, still a shock to me. RIP my friend.
Jordan
Friend
June 2, 2021
To the Family you have how deepest sympathy. Avery Brooks, Jeanette Brooks and Timothy Stokes
Jeanette E Brooks, Avery Brooks, & Timothy Stokes
June 1, 2021
My Condolences To The Family
Gerard Burton
Friend
June 1, 2021
CJ,
May there always be clear skies with the sun and wind at your back on all of your heavenly rides.
I will always see your face at the can loader when I come in to work and it puts a smile on my face.
Godspeed my friend!