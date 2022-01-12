Marshall-March Funeral Homes - Prince George's County
Curtis R. Fallen
March 5, 1950 - December 29, 2021
On Wednesday, December 29, 2021, Curtis R. Fallen passed away at the age of 71. He was born in Danville, Va. on March 5, 1950 to John R. Fallen and Beatrice Harris Fallen, and raised by his grandparents, W. Theodore Fallen and Roberta Sutherlin Fallen. Curtis relocated to Washington, D.C. in 1967, and called D.C. his home. There he met and married Irene, and together produced the most importnat person in his life, his dauther, Nicole.
Learning the trade from the ground up, Curtis was a stalwart in the restaurant community, eventually becoming a popular and coveted restaurateur and consultant. He had a passion for traveling, sports, good food, good conversation and music. Curtis will be remembered for his quick wit and ready smile. He cherished his family and friends and is survivied by this parents, John and Captolia Fallen (Danville, Va.); daughter, Nicole Fallen (Marcus) and granddaughters, Electra, Medea and Ariadne Fallen (Taby, Sweden); brothers, Sterling Fallen (Sheila)(Los Angeles, Calif.), Michael Fallen (Karen) and Edward Wayne Gunn (Neter) (Danville, Va.); sister Carolyn Seal (Johnny B.) (Danville, Va.); special cousins (they know who they are); a host of nephews, nieces, other relatives and his many friends.
Curtis leaves a legacy of kindess, loyalty and generosity, and will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew and loved him. Memorial service pending.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest condolences to the Fallen family for the loss of this dear friend of mine with whom I shared many restaurant experiences with from The Tombs to F. Scott's to The Guards. His joy and laughter will surely be missed by me and my wife Deborah as well as many,many others.
Richard "Spider" Pawlik
Friend
January 25, 2022
Prayers for the family especially Sterling
Billy Gibson
January 12, 2022
Curtis, you will always be in my heart and your family in my prayers.