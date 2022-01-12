Curtis R. Fallen



March 5, 1950 - December 29, 2021



On Wednesday, December 29, 2021, Curtis R. Fallen passed away at the age of 71. He was born in Danville, Va. on March 5, 1950 to John R. Fallen and Beatrice Harris Fallen, and raised by his grandparents, W. Theodore Fallen and Roberta Sutherlin Fallen. Curtis relocated to Washington, D.C. in 1967, and called D.C. his home. There he met and married Irene, and together produced the most importnat person in his life, his dauther, Nicole.



Learning the trade from the ground up, Curtis was a stalwart in the restaurant community, eventually becoming a popular and coveted restaurateur and consultant. He had a passion for traveling, sports, good food, good conversation and music. Curtis will be remembered for his quick wit and ready smile. He cherished his family and friends and is survivied by this parents, John and Captolia Fallen (Danville, Va.); daughter, Nicole Fallen (Marcus) and granddaughters, Electra, Medea and Ariadne Fallen (Taby, Sweden); brothers, Sterling Fallen (Sheila)(Los Angeles, Calif.), Michael Fallen (Karen) and Edward Wayne Gunn (Neter) (Danville, Va.); sister Carolyn Seal (Johnny B.) (Danville, Va.); special cousins (they know who they are); a host of nephews, nieces, other relatives and his many friends.



Curtis leaves a legacy of kindess, loyalty and generosity, and will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew and loved him. Memorial service pending.



Marshall March Funeral Home



4308 Suitland Rd, Suitland, Md.



Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jan. 12, 2022.