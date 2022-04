Curtis Bailey StokesPELHAM, N.C.Mr. Curtis Bailey Stokes, of 145 Forest Drive, Pelham, N.C., died on Sunday, December 6, 2020.(PER CDC GUIDELINES: FACIAL MASKS ARE REQUIRED FOR ALL SERVICES).A viewing will be on Friday, December 11, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Juanita S. Fulton Memorial Chapel of Fulton-Walton Funeral Home with a limit of 10 people at a time.Funeral Services will be held privately due to COVID-19.Interment will follow in the Spirit Filled Holiness Church Cemetery, Danville, Virginia.Condolences may be posted at www.fulton-waltonfuneralhome.com Services are by Fulton-Walton Funeral Home - Yanceyville, N.C.