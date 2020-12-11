Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Danville and Rockingham County
Danville and Rockingham County Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Curtis Bailey Stokes
FUNERAL HOME
Fulton-Walton Funeral Home
219 Dillard School Drive
Yanceyville, NC
Curtis Bailey Stokes

PELHAM, N.C.

Mr. Curtis Bailey Stokes, of 145 Forest Drive, Pelham, N.C., died on Sunday, December 6, 2020.

(PER CDC GUIDELINES: FACIAL MASKS ARE REQUIRED FOR ALL SERVICES).

A viewing will be on Friday, December 11, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Juanita S. Fulton Memorial Chapel of Fulton-Walton Funeral Home with a limit of 10 people at a time.

Funeral Services will be held privately due to COVID-19.

Interment will follow in the Spirit Filled Holiness Church Cemetery, Danville, Virginia.

Condolences may be posted at www.fulton-waltonfuneralhome.com.

Services are by Fulton-Walton Funeral Home - Yanceyville, N.C.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 11, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Fulton-Walton Funeral Home
219 Dillard School Drive, Yanceyville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Fulton-Walton Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Fulton-Walton Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.