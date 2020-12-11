Curtis Bailey Stokes
PELHAM, N.C.
Mr. Curtis Bailey Stokes, of 145 Forest Drive, Pelham, N.C., died on Sunday, December 6, 2020.
(PER CDC GUIDELINES: FACIAL MASKS ARE REQUIRED FOR ALL SERVICES).
A viewing will be on Friday, December 11, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Juanita S. Fulton Memorial Chapel of Fulton-Walton Funeral Home with a limit of 10 people at a time.
Funeral Services will be held privately due to COVID-19.
Interment will follow in the Spirit Filled Holiness Church Cemetery, Danville, Virginia.
Condolences may be posted at www.fulton-waltonfuneralhome.com
Services are by Fulton-Walton Funeral Home - Yanceyville, N.C.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 11, 2020.